Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2016 Revenue

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Third Quarter 2016

Revenue



October 20, 2016







3(rd) Quarter 2016





+-----------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| Revenue ? 2,315 million |

| |

| Reported growth -0.4% |

| |

| Growth at constant exchange rates +1.5% |

| |

| Organic growth +0.2% |

| |

| |

+-----------------------------------------------------+















At September 30, 2016





+-----------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| Revenue ? 7,068 million |

| |

| Reported growth +2.9% |

| |

| Growth at constant exchange rates +5.2% |

| |

| Organic growth +1.9% |

| |

| |

+-----------------------------------------------------+



Maurice Lévy, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe:







« Publicis Groupe's revenue at September 30, 2016 was up 2.9% over the

corresponding period in 2015, and by 5.2% when exchange rates are factored



out. Organic growth for the period was 1.9%. Unsurprisingly, growth

decelerated in the third quarter to 0.2%. As announced, the third and fourth

quarters of the year are the most significantly impacted by accounts lost in the

media palooza. This was compounded by projects recently completed at Razorfish

that will only be relayed by new projects in the fourth quarter, but that will

produce their full effect in 2017. Therefore, on the geographical standpoint,

North America showed a sharp downturn (-4.0%) while Europe reported a strong

growth (+7.6%).







As anticipated, it is in 2017 that we will reap the full benefits of the new

"Power of One" organization we are implementing. The initial results are

already there, as evidenced by the large accounts awarded to us by advertisers

such as Wal-Mart, GSK, HPE, Coty and USAA. It is worth noting "The Power of

One" has been very successful at Razorfish which experienced the best ever

quarter for new business.







Regarding the fourth quarter, like every year, economic uncertainties can result

in marketing investments becoming the adjustment variable in the equation

towards the end of the year. We have nonetheless confidence in our ability to

reach our objectives, which is why the Management Board has moved that the 42%

payout ratio we had been targeting for 2018 be decided as of 2016.







As indicated quite some time ago, the formal process of identifying my successor

will commence in November, leading to a decision to be taken by the Supervisory

Board, no later than at its meeting of February 2017. »











1 - Q3 2016 REVENUE







Publicis Groupe's consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2016 was 2,315

million euro, 0.4% below the 2,325 million euro reported for the corresponding

period in 2015. Exchange rates impacted revenue negatively by 45 million euro,

i.e. the equivalent of 1.9% of Q3 2015 revenue. Net acquisitions contributed

31 million euro to revenue in Q3 2016, i.e. the equivalent of 1.3% of Q3 2015

revenue. Growth at constant exchange rates was +1.5%.







Organic growth was +0.2% in the third quarter, below the growth rate at June 30

due to the more significant impact of media accounts lost in the 2015 media

palooza - an impact that will remain high in Q4 - and to the end of several

digital projects when new projects have not reached their full growth potential

yet.









Breakdown of Q3 2016 revenue by region







-----------------------------------------------------------------

EUR Revenue Organic Reported

---------------------

Million Q3 2016 Q3 2015 growth growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Europe 643 625 +7.6% +2.9%



North America 1,254 1,292 -4.0% -2.9%



Asia Pacific 261 260 -0.4% +0.4%



Latin America 89 87 +13.1% +2.3%



Middle East & Africa 68 61 +4.1% +11.5%

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Total 2,315 2,325 +0.2% -0.4%

-----------------------------------------------------------------











2 - REVENUE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016







In the first nine months of 2016, Publicis Groupe's consolidated revenue totaled

7,068 million euro, up 2.9% from 6,867 million euro for the corresponding period

in 2015. Exchange rates adversely affected revenue by 150 million euro, i.e.

the equivalent of 2.2% of revenue for the first nine months of 2015. Net

acquisitions contributed 222 million euro during the first nine months, i.e. the

equivalent of 3.2% of 2015 revenue for the same period. Growth at constant

exchange rates was +5.2%, and organic growth stood at +1.9% at September

30, 2016.







Breakdown of revenue at September 30, 2016 by region







-----------------------------------------------------------------

EUR Revenue Organic Reported

---------------------

Million 9M 2016 9M 2015 growth growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Europe 1,992 1,894 +6.2% +5.2%



North America 3,874 3,767 -0.5% +2.8%



Asia Pacific 764 746 +2.9% +2.4%



Latin America 241 278 +5.1% -13.3%



Middle East & Africa 197 182 +1.0% +8.2%

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Total 7,068 6,867 +1.9% +2.9%

-----------------------------------------------------------------







Europe's revenue grew by 5.2%. When the impact of acquisitions and exchange

rates is factored out, organic growth stands at +6.2%, with a strong performance

in France (above 5%), and strong momentum in Germany and Italy (growth of close

to 10%), helped by a more conducive macroeconomic environment. The situation

was volatile in Russia where growth stood at more than 9% at September 30 after

growth of almost 5% in the first half year. The UK has picked up sharply and

recorded growth of almost 5% (including +7% in the third quarter). Digital

continued to post high growth in Europe generally (+13.9%)







North America reported growth of 2.8% at September 30, though organic growth was

-0.5% (organic growth was -4.0% in the third quarter). This downturn was

attributable to media subsequent to the loss of certain media accounts in the

2015 media palooza, as well as the end of several digital projects at a time

when new projects have not reached their full growth potential yet.







Asia Pacific reported growth of 2.4% (organic growth of 2.9%), with especially

satisfactory performance levels in China and India.







Latin America was down 13.3% on a reported basis mainly due to exchange rates as

this area recorded positive organic growth of 5.1%. Brazil picked up to record

strong revenue growth of 10.9% in the third quarter, and Mexico continued to

boast high growth (+20.5% in Q3 after 11.5% in the first half year).







The Middle East & Africa achieved reported growth of 8.2% and organic growth of

1.0%.







Breakdown of revenue at September 30, 2016 by region: digital and analog







-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe North Asia Latin Middle East Total

America Pacific America & Africa

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Digital +13.9% +0.3% +19.2% +3.2% +7.8% +4.9%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Analog -0.2% -1.8% -4.7% +5.5% -0.9% -1.3%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Total +6.2% -0.5% +2.9% +5.1% +1.0% +1.9%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------







The Groupe's growth continued to be driven by its digital activities (organic

growth of +4.9%), with double-digit growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. North

America only grew by +0.3% due to the media account losses of 2015 and the end

of several digital projects when new projects have been recorded a slow

start. Despite the Q3 slowdown of organic growth that can be ascribed to the

very strong comparable period in 2015, Sapient continues to be buoyed posting a

satisfactory growth rate at September 30. It should also be pointed out that

analog activities continued to decline.













3 - NET DEBT







At September 30, 2016, net debt amounted to 2,452 million euro, compared with

1,872 million euro at December 31, 2015. The Groupe's average net debt at

September 30, 2016 was 2,443 million euro after 2,305 million euro at September

30, 2015. It should be recalled that the Sapient acquisition was completed on

February 6, 2015.











4 - HIGHLIGHTS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016







4.1 - Transformation







During the first half of 2016, Publicis Groupe ended the traditional structure

of the holding company and silos and has reorganized its operations by putting

clients at the heart of the Groupe. Thus, clients have access to all the

Groupe's capabilities ("The Power of One") to meet their needs in commerce,

marketing or transformation.







The Groupe should reap the benefits of this organization in the forthcoming

quarters. The initial results are very promising with accounts gained that

include Wal-Mart, P&G's home care brands, Asda, GSK, HPE and USAA.







4.2 - Digital







Activities in digital and technology now represent 54% of Groupe revenue. The

Sapient integration is going well and its performance is very satisfactory.

Razorfish, which suffered headwinds for several quarters, recorded in the third

quarter its best quarter ever in terms of new business in its history thanks to

the support of Sapient and "The Power of One".







4.3 - Groupe commitment to start-ups







- Viva Technology Paris. In conjunction with Groupe les Echos, Publicis

Groupe staged a global event in Paris bringing together start-ups and the main

stakeholders in the digital environment. This rendez-vous, held from June 30 to

July 2, attracted 5,000 start-ups, dozens of major industrial groups and

investors, and included over 300 conferences with the top names in the global

high-tech sector. With over 45,000 visitors in three days, Viva Technology

proved a tremendous success and underscored the pre-eminent place of Publicis

Groupe in the global digital economy. This event should be staged every year

from now on.



- Publicis90. On the occasion of its 90(th) anniversary, Publicis Groupe

launched a project named Publicis90. The idea was to provide 90 projects or

start-ups with financial aid and the support of the Groupe's digital

experts. After an initial phase of stringent selection over a period of several

months, the winners were selected from among the 3,500 contestants from 130

countries, and received their awards at a ceremony held during Viva Technology.





4.4 - Global partnership with Tencent







Publicis Groupe has entered into a strategic partnership with Tencent, the

internet giant that operates the most popular social and media platforms in

China. This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a global

communications group and China's biggest internet company. It spans the

Groupe's three solutions hubs (Publicis Media, Publicis Communications and

Publicis.Sapient) as well as Tencent's eleven product lines. This agreement

will cement the groups' relationship at a global level while providing clients

with access to all Tencent's innovative solutions via a unique, borderless

approach built on three pillars:



- a tremendous capacity for innovation: through this partnership, Publicis

Groupe and Tencent will launch an incubation facility in China called

"Drugstore". The goal is to curate, invest in and cultivate the start-ups of

the future. This will provide breakthrough offerings to our clients in data and

ad tech, as well as across new virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)

platforms;

- an exceptional source of data: Publicis Groupe will have access to digital

behavior databases that will benefit its clients through improved programmatic

offerings and cross-screen planning capabilities;

- innovative web content: the two companies will partner on the creation and

co-investment of web-native content to drive unique content opportunities and

new content models for key clients.





4.5 - Acquisitions







- MercerBell is a leading Australian agency in the field of customer

experience. MercerBell is specialized in CRM and digital strategy, creativity,

content and technology, and will be integrated into Saatchi & Saatchi. This

agency, which was founded in 1999, has a team of 65 professionals and a customer

base that includes Toyota, Foxtel, Quantas, BT, Allianz and ASX.



- Vertiba, the Salesforce partner, is specialized in marketing

solutions. Founded in 2010, Vertiba is headquartered in Boulder,

Colorado. Vertiba's skills will be integrated into the Publicis.Sapient

platform.

- Seven Seconds, the London (UK) based e-commerce and digital specialist, was

founded in 2013 and will be integrated into BBH. Its main clients are British

Airways, Barclays, Boots, Tesco Retail and Tesco Bank.

- Venus Communications is one of the leading public relations agencies in

Vietnam. Venus has been integrated into the MSL brand, which in turn is part of

Publicis One in Vietnam. Over the last 10 years, Venus and MSL have worked

together successfully on numerous assignments. The agency, which was founded in

1998, has over 40 employees and a prestigious client portfolio that includes

MasterCard, FedEx, Rolls Royce, BAT, Mead Johnson and Sanofi.

- Troyka Group, in which Publicis Groupe has taken a stake, is West Africa's

first fully-integrated communications services group. The Troyka group is

comprised of six agencies, i.e. Insight Communications, The Thinkshop, All

Seasons Media, Media Perspectives, The Quadrant Company, and Hotsauce. Starting

out with Insight Communications in 1980, the Troyka group now has 300 employees

over six agencies across the entire region. The Troyka agencies work with

prestigious international brands such as Heineken, Shell, Samsung, Unilever,

Google, P&G, Microsoft, Ford and Axa, as well as with national brands including

Oando, Nestoil, Africa Investor, Jagal, and Olam. Publicis Groupe has been

investing regularly in Africa in recent years, in view of the high growth

potential of this market. By way of this equity investment, Publicis Groupe

will use Troyka to launch its network in Nigeria, thereby creating a powerful

communications entity that will have a competitive edge in all skill sets in

West Africa.









5 - OUTLOOK







The Groupe's transformation is the most radical ever imagined in its sector. It

is being carried out to meet clients' new requirements in selling their products

or in their own transformation. Publicis Groupe has abolished the notion of

holding company with silo-type operating structures. The results to date,

obtained with the implementation of the new "Power of One" organization, have

been very promising, with accounts gained including Wal-Mart, Asda, P&G's home

care products, GSK, HPE, Coty and USAA.







Publicis Groupe is confirming its previous guidance for 2016 in spite of the

250 to 300 basis point negative impact on the growth of the second half of

2016. On top, the fourth quarter is usually characterized by uncertainty

surrounding advertisers' budget management. We approach 2017 cautiously given

the lack of visibility owing to elections in the US, France and Germany, and the

consequences of "Brexit", not just for the UK for also for the rest of Europe.







The Management Board will be proposing that the 2018 objective of a 42% payout

(compared with 39.5% in 2015) be brought forward in respect of financial 2016.

















* *



*











Disclaimer







Certain information contained in this document, other than historical

information, may constitute forward-looking statements or unaudited financial

forecasts. These forward-looking statements and forecasts are subject to risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those projected. They are presented as at the date of this document and, other

than as required by applicable law, Publicis Groupe does not assume any

obligation to update them to reflect new information or events or for any other

reason. Publicis Groupe urges you carefully to consider the risk factors that

may affect its business, as set out in the 2015 Registration Document filed with

the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and which is available on the

website of Publicis Groupe (www.publicisgroupe.com), including an unfavorable

economic climate, an extremely competitive market sector, the possibility that

our clients could seek to terminate their contracts with us at short notice, the

fact that a substantial part of the Group's revenue is derived from certain key

clients, conflicts of interest between advertisers active in the same sector,

the Group's dependence on its directors and employees, laws and regulations

which apply to the Group's business, legal action brought against the Group

based on allegations that certain of the Group's commercials are deceptive or

misleading or that the products of certain clients are defective, the strategy

of growing through acquisitions, the depreciation of goodwill and assets listed

on the Group's balance sheet, the Group's presence in emerging markets, the

difficulty of ensuring internal controls, exposure to liquidity risk, a drop in

the Group's credit rating and exposure to the risks of financial markets.











About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One



Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in

marketing, communication, and digital transformation. Active across the entire

value chain, from consulting to creation, and production, Publicis Groupe offers

its clients a transversal, unified and fluid model allowing them access to

all the Groupe's tools and expertise around the world. Publicis Groupe is

organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media,

Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Health . These 4 Solutions hubs operate

across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis

One. Publicis One is a fully integrated service offering making the

Groupe's expertise available to all clients, under one roof. Present in over

100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.



www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: (at)PublicisGroupe | Facebook:

www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe |

http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference !







Contacts







Publicis Groupe



Peggy Corporate + 33 (0)1

Nahmany Communications 44 43 72 83 peggy.nahmany(at)publicisgroupe.com



Jean-

Michel Investor + 33 (0)1 jean-

Bonamy Relations 44 43 77 88 michel.bonamy(at)publicisgroupe.com



Chi-Chung Investor + 33 (0)1

Lo Relations 44 43 66 69 chi-chung.lo(at)publicisgroupe.com















Appendices







Organic growth calculation





+--------------------------------+-----+-----+-----+--------+ +----------------+

| | | | | | |Currency impact |

| | | | | | | as of |

| (in million euro) | Q1 | Q2 | Q3 |9 months| | September |

| | | | | | | 30, 2016 |

| | | | | | | (in million |

| | | | | | | euro) |

| | | | | | +---------+------+

|2015 revenue |2,103|2,439|2,325| 6,867| |GBP ((2))| (61)|

| | | | | | +---------+------+

|Currency impact ((2)) | (20)| (85)| (45)| (150)| |USD ((2))| (6)|

| | | | | | +---------+------+

|2015 revenue at 2016 exchange |2,083|2,354|2,280| 6,717| |Others | (83)|

|rates (a) | | | | | | | |

+--------------------------------+-----+-----+-----+--------+ +---------+------+

|2016 revenue before impact of |2,144|2,418|2,284| 6,846| |Total | (150)|

|acquisitions ((1)) (b) | | | | | | | |

| | | | | | +---------+------+

|Revenue from acquisitions ((1)) | 147| 44| 31| 222|

| | | | | |

|2016 revenue |2,291|2,462|2,315| 7,068|

| | | | | |

| | | | | |

|Organic growth (b/a) |+2.9%|+2.7%|+0.2%| +1.9%|

| | | | | |

+--------------------------------+-----+-----+-----+--------+



(1) Acquisitions (Star Reacher, Sapient, B2B, Expicient, Practice iLeo Romania,

Relaxnews, C, Match Media, Domani, AKOM 360, TMC, Voden, 2DataFish, Frubis, The

Solution Group, Glickman, TCC, First Click, August Media, Langland, PDI,

MercerBell, Vertiba, Seven Seconds, Insight Redéfini, Venus Communications,

Arcade, Digitouch, PT Publicis Metro Indonesia, PT Indonesia Media Exchange),

net of disposals.



(2) EUR = USD 1.116 at end September 2016 vs. USD 1.114 at end September 2015

EUR = GBP 0.801 at end September 2016 vs. GBP 0.727 at end September 2015



















New Business: Main wins as of September 30, 2016















Volkswagen (China), Mondelez gum & candy (China), Wetherm (Greater China),

Marubi (Greater China), Snapdeal (India), Yakult (Brazil), Carrefour (Brazil),

Wine (Brazil), Movida (Brazil), Cadillac (USA), P&G Dish (USA), Acer Global

(South Africa), Morrisons (UK), P&G (UK), Nestlé (UK), Belimo (Switzerland),

Duracell International (Poland), Samsung / Brown Goods (Poland), Mlekpol

(Poland), Experian (UK), Asda (UK), Netflix (USA), Macy's (USA), Marubi (China),

BAIC international (China), L'Oréal (China), Petco (China), Health Promotion

Board (Singapore), Snapdeal (India), Yakult (Brazil), Carrefour (Brazil), WINE

(Brazil), Lactalis (Brazil), Movida (Brazil), Ladbrokes (Australia), Walmart

(USA), Experian (UK), Omantel (United Arab Emirates), Sberbank (Russia), Porto

Seguro (Brazil), Mondelez -Tang (Brazil), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (USA),

Hyundai (China), Nissan (China), Huawei (China), ampm convenience stores - BP

(USA), USAA (USA)







Shine Lawyers (Australia), Metricon Homes (Australia), EziBuy (Australia), AFL

(Australia), Crosby Texter (Australia), BMBS/Daimler (China), DBS

(Singapore/China/India), Shangri-La (China/Hong Kong), EDB (Ingapore), Urban

Clap (India), Gander Mountain (USA), Snapchat (USA), THE One (UAE/GCC), Lidl

(Denmark), ORCHESTRA (France), VTECH (France), FinexKap (France), Generali

(Switzerland), INLAC (Spain), Worten (Spain), Pepe Jeans (Spain), 4 Finance

(Poland), SAB Miller (Poland), OBI (Poland), Frisco (Poland), Nomad Foods

(Europe), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Masmovil (Spain), Asda (UK), Anacor

Pharmaceuticals (USA), Discover (USA), Dole (USA), Groupon (USA), Motorola

(USA), SGM (China), Tmall/Alibaba (China), YouXin (China), Coca Cola (Russia),

The Study Group (Australia), DJI (Global), Aviva (Global), Air France (Global

SEO), 888.com (Germany & Spain), Airbnb (Canada), Chick-fil-A (USA), Coty

(Global), Dole Food (USA), eBay (USA), Ego Pharmaceuticals (Australia), eOne

(Global), First Niagara Financial (USA), Foxtel (Australia), Hospital

Corporation of America (USA), HP Enterprise (USA), Kayak (France), MYOB

(Australia), Nostromo (Italy), OLX Inc (India), Percept H (Toyota) (India),

Santa Lucia (Spain), Tmall (Alibaba) (China), USAA (USA), Wingstop (USA)







Mastercard (Australia), Sunsuper (Australia), Pinpoint (Australia), Angie's List

(USA), Time Inc. (USA), Whole Foods (USA), Travelers (USA), Cardinal Health

(USA), Genetech (USA), TransAmercia (USA), J Jill (USA), Silicon (USA),

Starbucks (USA), CSM Bakery (USA), Manulife (Canada), Kering (UK), PGA Europe

(UK), Congstar (Germany), Clinique Men (USA), ABBVie (USA), HCA (UK), CBL &

Associates Properties (USA), Michael Kors (USA), Huawei (China), RBS (UK),

Gallagher Bassett (USA), Cybersource (USA), UPS (USA), Cigna (USA), Wakefern

(USA), USC Shoah Foundation (USA), Kelloggs (UK), Under Amour (USA), Sony (USA),

Kellogg (UK), Glidden (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (USA), USAA (USA)







Acer (Indonesia), Electronic City (Indonesia), JDID (Indonesia), Scotiabank

(Chile), Histadrut (Israel), Arkia (Israel), Mediamarkt (Turkey), BSH Ikiakes

Syskeves A.B.E. (Greece), Nestlé (Greece), Newsphone Hellas (Greece), Dutch

Government (Netherlands), Meetic (Netherlands), Cortefiel (Belgium), MCM

(Belgium), NortSails (Belgium), Teva (Belgium), Walmart (Guatemala), Ferrero

(Romania), Newsphone Hellas (Greece), Histadrut (Israel), Arkia (Israel), Cheli

Maman (Israel), Anti-Drug Association (Israel), Scotiabank (Chile)















2016 press releases







13-01-2016 Publicis Communications Announces Priorities & Key Appointments



28-01-2016 Leadership change at Leo Burnett Worldwide



11-02-2016 2015 annual results



03-03-2016 Publicis.Sapient acquires Vertiba, a Salesforce Gold Consulting

Partner



10-03-2016 MSL acquires Venus Communications Ltd in Vietnam



10-03-2016 Publicis Media Unfolds Its Organisation Powered by Four Global

Brands - Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, and Optimedia | Blue 449



17-03-2016 Publicis Groupe Partners with The Troyka Group in Nigeria



24-03-2016 Publicis Groupe Launches Sapient Inside: The Combined Power of

Publicis Communications and the Publicis.Sapient Platform



31-03-2016 Publicis Groupe Named the Most Attractive Employer in the

Services Sector by the Randstad Awards



31-03-2016 Publicis One Announces its Global and Regional Leadership



21-04-2016 Q1 2016 revenue



28-04-2016 Publicis One announces its local leadership in Philippines



18-05-2016 Publicis Media announces leadership in France



25-05-2016 Combined General Shareholders' Meeting



01-06-2016 Publicis Groupe announces Chief Revenue Officer's sabbatical to

deal with family issue. Laura Desmond to return January 1, 2017



01-06-2016 Decision by JCDecaux to abandon its proposed acquisition of 67%

of the Metrobus share capital held by Publicis Groupe



07-06-2016 ANA Report: Publicis Groupe Statement



13-06-2016 Agreement with Samsung to end the discussions regarding a

possible investment in Cheil Wordwide alongside associated collaboration



01-07-2016 Publicis90: Publicis Groupe is Financing 90 Startups at

#vivatech



01-07-2016 Publicis Groupe and Tencent Sign Historic Global Partnership



12-07-2016 Publicis Groupe and Walmart Stores, Inc. Launch a Strategic

Relationship



21-07-2016 First half 2016 results



03-08-2016 Resignation of Kevin Roberts Head Coach de Publicis Groupe,

Executive Chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi/Fallon, Member of the Management Board



14-09-2016 Appointment of Valérie Decamp as CEO of Metrobus, and of Gérard

Unger as Non-Executive Chairman



22-09-2016 Publicis Communications Announces Key Appointments as It

Accelerates on Its Transformation













Definitions







EBITDA: operating margin before depreciation.

Operating margin: Revenue after personnel costs, other operating expenses (excl.

non-current income and expense) and depreciation (excl. amortization of

intangibles arising on acquisitions).

Operating margin rate: Operating margin as a percentage of revenue.

Headline Group Net Income: Group net income after elimination of impairment

charges, amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions, main capital

gains (or losses) on disposals and revaluation of earn-out payments

EPS (Earnings per share): Group net income divided by average number of shares,

not diluted.

EPS, diluted (Earnings per share, diluted): Group net income divided by average

number of shares, diluted.

Headline EPS, diluted (Headline Earnings per share, diluted): Group net income

after elimination of impairment charges, amortization of intangibles arising

from acquisitions, main capital gains (or losses) on disposals and revaluation

of earn-out payments, divided by average number of shares, diluted.

Capex: Net acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets, excluding financial

investments and other financial assets.

ROCE (Return On Capital Employed): Operating Margin after Tax (using Effective

Tax Rate) / Average employed capital. Capital employed include Saatchi & Saatchi

goodwill which is not recognised in consolidated accounts under IFRS.

Net Debt (or financial net debt): Sum of long and short financial debt and

associated derivatives, net of treasury and cash equivalents.

Average net debt: Average of monthly net debt at end of month.

Dividend pay-out: Dividend per share / EPS.















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Publicis Groupe via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.publicisgroupe.com



PressRelease by

Publicis Groupe

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 501587

Character count: 35494

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Publicis Groupe

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease