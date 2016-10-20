Nestlé nine-month sales: 3.3% organic growth, 2.5% real internal growth | Full-year outlook: organic growth around 3.5% with margin improvement

Nestlé nine-month sales: 3.3% organic growth, 2.5% real internal growth

Full-year outlook: organic growth around 3.5% with margin improvement

.......................................



Vevey, 20 October 2016







Nestlé nine-month sales: 3.3% organic growth, 2.5% real internal growth



Full-year outlook: organic growth around 3.5% with margin improvement







* Total sales of CHF 65.5 billion, up 1.0%

* 3.3% organic growth, 2.5% real internal growth, 0.8% pricing

* For the full year 2016 we expect organic growth of around 3.5%, improvements

in margins and underlying earnings per share in constant currencies, and

increased capital efficiency







Paul Bulcke, Nestlé CEO: "In an environment marked by deflation and low raw

material prices, we continued to privilege volume growth, resulting in real

internal growth at the higher end of the industry in both emerging and developed

markets. Pricing remained soft but increasing.







Our growth was broad-based across categories, allowing us to gain or maintain

market share in most of our businesses. We are making progress in addressing our

challenges and driving our different initiatives amidst a generally softer

trading environment.







In line with our strategy we continue to invest for the future. We maintain a

high level of brand support while building our innovation pipeline, both

globally and locally. At the same time, we drive more operational and structural



efficiencies by standardizing, sharing and scaling more activities above market.







For the full year 2016, considering the current softer environment, we expect

organic growth of around 3.5%, improvements in margins and underlying earnings

per share in constant currencies, and increased capital efficiency."











Business Review







* Sales of CHF 65.5 billion, with a foreign exchange impact of -1.7%. The net

result of acquisitions and divestitures impacted sales growth by -0.6%.

* Organic growth was 3.3%, composed of 2.5% real internal growth and 0.8%

pricing. All geographies delivered positive growth in generally subdued

trading environments.

* 4.8% in the Americas (AMS)

* 2.1% in Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA)

* 2.5% in Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)



* Real internal growth was broad based across geographies and categories.

* 2.3% in AMS

* 2.4% in EMENA

* 3.0% in AOA



* We continued to grow both in developed markets with organic growth of 1.9%

(real internal growth of 2.5%) and in emerging markets with 5.3% (real

internal growth of 2.5%).

* Pricing showed some pick-up but remained soft.

* We gained or maintained market share in close to 60% of our businesses.

* Effective January 2017, Nestlé Professional is moving from a globally-

managed business to regionally managed businesses integrated in the Zones

and supported by a Nestlé Professional Strategic Business Unit. This will

facilitate greater focus on customers and enhance alignment and execution in

each region and market.

* In early October we completed the transaction with R&R to create Froneri, a

new joint venture in ice cream, frozen food and chilled dairy, combining

activities in Europe, the Middle East (excluding Israel), Argentina,

Australia, Brazil, the Philippines and South Africa.











Zone AMS







Sales of CHF 18.8 billion, 4.5% organic growth, 1.6% real internal growth







* In North America growth was driven by Coffee-mate and petcare as well as

Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's which continued to do well with ongoing product

innovation and brand support, especially single-serve meals and the Fit

Kitchen platform. Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's as well as Nestlé USA overall

continued to gain market share. Canada delivered solid growth with chocolate

and ice cream the highlights.







* Overall Latin America delivered good growth driven by Mexico across dairy,

Nescafé and confectionery. The Plata region as well as Colombia did well,

and petcare remained a key growth contributor across Latin America. Growth

in Brazil was resilient but affected by necessary price increases,

particularly in dairy and confectionery.











Zone EMENA







Sales of CHF 12.2 billion, 2.2% organic growth, 2.7% real internal growth







* The growth momentum is based on real internal growth which drove market

share gains across the Zone. Most countries and categories grew well.







* Western Europe continued to deliver positive growth despite the deflationary

environment. Nescafé Dolce Gusto, petcare and frozen pizza were the main

growth drivers again. Italy and the Iberian region were the highlights.







* In Central and Eastern Europe Russia delivered double-digit growth. Nescafé

and petcare were the main contributors in the region. Romania, Hungary and

the Czech Republic also contributed to good results.







* In the Middle East and North Africa growth was driven by Nescafé and ambient

culinary. Turkey grew double digit again with Nescafé and confectionery

doing particularly well and North Africa also contributed positively. In the

Middle East, however, instability continued to affect our business.











Zone AOA







Sales of CHF 10.6 billion, 2.8% organic growth, 2.7% real internal growth







* The majority of the Zone's businesses saw good, sustainable growth and

market share momentum. South East Asia with the Philippines, Indonesia and

Vietnam showed strong growth. Sub-Saharan Africa also did well, growing

despite continued economic volatility. The sustained recovery of Maggi

noodles in India was also encouraging. Yinlu in China, as expected,

continued to weigh on the Zone's performance.







* In China the environment remained challenging in the food and beverage

category. Within this context Yinlu continued to have a negative impact on

Zone performance as we worked on our turnaround initiatives. However, we

maintained positive momentum in Nescafé, both soluble and ready-to-drink, as

well as confectionery wafers.







* India grew strongly as the Maggi noodles business continued to gain back

market share and comparatives turned favourable. Chocolate, driven by

KitKat, also did well.







* South East Asia delivered high single-digit growth and most markets

performed well with Vietnam and Indonesia delivering double-digit growth led

by a strong performance of Milo. The Philippines grew high single-digit,

driven by Nescafé and Bear Brand.







* Sub-Saharan Africa continued to grow well across all categories, especially

with Maggi. Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast remained the highlights.







* In developed markets, Japan's solid growth continued to build on product and

business model innovation around Nescafé and KitKat, while competitive

intensity amongst retailers impacted results in Oceania.











Nestlé Waters







Sales of CHF 6.1 billion, 4.2% organic growth, 4.4% real internal growth







* Nestlé Waters maintained good momentum, driven by strong growth in emerging

markets as well as in developed markets with good results in both the US and

Europe.







* Across the business, international premium sparkling brands S.Pellegrino and

Perrier continued to drive performance. There was sustained good growth in

Nestlé Pure Life and strong contributions from iconic local brands such as

Poland Spring in the US, Buxton in the UK, and Sta.María in Mexico.











Nestlé Nutrition







Sales of CHF 7.7 billion, 1.3% organic growth, 0.8% real internal growth







* Nestlé Nutrition maintained modest growth in the context of changed category

dynamics, especially in China where negative pricing and inventory

adjustments ahead of new regulation caused category growth to stall. Despite

this, the performance of our super premium brand illuma remained solid with

double-digit organic growth.







* In the US, the transition to new packaging formats and temporary supply

constraints weighed on organic growth but these issues are now largely

resolved.







* The Middle East was impacted by political instability causing supply

constraints while there was solid growth across other markets in Latin

America and Asia, with Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and Indonesia the

highlights.











Other businesses







Sales of CHF 10.1 billion, 4.6% organic growth, 4.0% real internal growth







* Growth in Nestlé Professional was driven by emerging markets, particularly

China, Russia and Mexico. The US maintained its solid performance despite

pricing pressure, whilst Canada and Western European markets were more

challenged.







* Nespresso maintained good growth with strong momentum in AMS and AOA and

with a solid performance in EMENA. Following the success of the VertuoLine

system in North America, it will be launched in France this month.

Nespresso's ongoing geographic expansion continued during the period with

the opening of 21 new boutiques across the world.







* Nestlé Health Science delivered good growth, with double-digit growth in

Consumer Care thanks to strong performances of Boost and Carnation Breakfast

Essentials in the US, as well as the continued roll-out of Meritene in

Europe. Good growth in Medical Nutrition was driven by the allergy

portfolio, particularly in China.







* In Nestlé Skin Health the consumer business performed well fuelled by

Cetaphil cleansers and moisturisers, the Cetaphil Baby line extension in the

US, and Daylong sun protection in Europe. The prescription business was

supported by product innovation such as Epiduo Forte (acne) and Soolantra

(rosacea), while facing generic pressure on Oracea and Differin in the US.











Outlook







For the full year 2016, considering the current softer environment, we expect

organic growth of around 3.5%, improvements in margins and underlying earnings

per share in constant currencies, and increased capital efficiency.











Annex







Nine-month sales overview 2016







+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

| |Jan.-Sept. |Jan.-Sept. |Jan.-Sept. |Jan.-Sept. 2016|

| |2016 |2015 |2016 | |

| | | | |Real Internal |

| |Sales |Sales |Organic |Growth (%) |

| |in CHF |in CHF |Growth | |

| |millions |millions |(%) | |

| | | | | |

| | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+--------+

|By Operating Segment |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+--------+

| | | | | |

| | | | | |

|· Zone AMS | 18'805 | 18'503 | +4.5 | +1.6 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

|· Zone EMENA | 12'155 | 12'023 | +2.2 | +2.7 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

|· Zone AOA | 10'571 | 10'464 | +2.8 | +2.7 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

|Nestlé Waters | 6'134 | 5'891 | +4.2 | +4.4 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

|Nestlé Nutrition | 7'707 | 7'842 | +1.3 | +0.8 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+---------------+

|Other businesses | 10'142 | 10'140 | +4.6 | +4.0 |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+--------+

|Total Group | 65'514 | 64'863 | +3.3 | +2.5|

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|By Product |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Powdered and liquid| 14'417 | 13'979 | +4.9 | +4.1|

|beverages | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Water | 5'735 | 5'489 | +4.7 | +4.9|

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Milk products and | 10'779 | 10'997 | +0.9 | +0.6|

|ice cream | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Nutrition and | 11'022 | 10'854 | +2.8 | +2.1|

|Health Science | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Prepared dishes and| 8'812 | 9'084 | +3.0 | +2.4|

|cooking aids | | | | |

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Confectionery | 5'929 | 6'152 | +1.6 | -1.4|

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Petcare | 8'820 | 8'308 | +5.5 | +4.3|

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+

|Total Group | 65'514 | 64'863 | +3.3 | +2.5|

+-------------------+--------------+--------------+------------+------+













