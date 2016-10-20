Excellent operational results - supported by outstanding Uptravi launch - financial guidance upgraded

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Excellent operational results - supported by outstanding Uptravi launch -

financial guidance upgraded

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 20 October 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today

announced its results for the first nine months of 2016.



OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

* Strong Opsumit(®) (macitentan) trajectory and quarterly net new patient

gains sustained

* Excellent US launch momentum for Uptravi(®) (selexipag) - enhanced by

launches in Germany and the Netherlands

* Uptravi(®) (selexipag) approvals in Switzerland and Japan (by Nippon

Shinyaku) in Q3

* First all-oral combination therapy with ponesimod and dimethyl fumarate

(Tecfidera(®)) to be evaluated for patients with relapsing multiple

sclerosis



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Sales growing to CHF 1,785 million (+14% at CER) - New PAH products surpass

Tracleer for the first time

* Opsumit sales grow to CHF 596 million (+63% at CER)

* Uptravi sales reach CHF 160 million after just 9 months on the market

* US GAAP operating income grows to CHF 660 million (+17% at CER)

* Core operating income grows to CHF 781 million (+14% at CER)

* 2016 financial guidance upgraded: core operating income growth in the mid-

teen percentage range, at constant exchange rates and barring unforeseen

events



Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Once again, we have

delivered a very strong performance across all areas of our business. I am

particularly happy with the very positive feedback we receive from physicians

prescribing Uptravi. We have also made considerable progress advancing our

innovative pipeline, highlighted by the recent initiation of the combination

study with ponesimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis. In summary, the

transformation of the company is well under way."

Otto Schwarz, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "We continue to be extremely

pleased with the transformation of our PAH portfolio. For the first time, in the

third quarter, more than 50% of our sales came from our new outcome-based PAH

portfolio. The strong uptake of Uptravi in the US continued during the third

quarter, enhanced by a strong early trajectory in Germany, resulting in a total

of over 1,800 patients benefiting from this novel oral therapy at the end of

September 2016."

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The excellent commercial

performance has enabled us to increase our R&D effort to advance both the late

and earlier stage pipeline, whilst continuing to deliver strong earnings growth.

Our focus on the bottom line, coupled with strong sales enables us to increase

guidance. Barring unforeseen events, we now expect 2016 core operating income

growth in the mid-teen percentage range at constant exchange rates."



SALES UPDATE

Actelion's strong performance continued during the third quarter of 2016 driven

by the outstanding Uptravi launch in the US and Opsumit's ongoing growth

dynamics. For the first time, during the third quarter of 2016, sales of the

company's outcome-based PAH portfolio, Opsumit, Uptravi and Veletri, exceeded

50% of total sales, demonstrating the extent of the transformation of the PAH

franchise.

In the US, sales increased by 23% at CER, driven by the strong Uptravi launch,

continued Opsumit momentum and ERA market share gains. European sales were at

the same level as 2015, despite increased Opsumit uptake and Tracleer use in the

digital ulcer indication, but mitigated by continued pricing pressure and market

erosion from generics, particularly in Spain. Sales in Japan increased by 20% at

CER, mostly driven by very strong sales of Opsumit (launched in June 2015),

Tracleer in digital ulcer indication, Veletri and Zavesca (Japanese trade name

Brazaves).

Comparing average exchange rates for the first nine months of 2016 to the first

nine months of 2015, the Swiss franc weakened, mostly against the US dollar,

euro and Japanese yen, resulting in a positive currency variance of 54 million

Swiss francs.



Sales by product - 9M 2016

--------------------------------------------------------------

% variance

------------------

in CHF millions 9M 2016 9M 2015 in CHF at CER

--------------------------------------------------------------

Opsumit(®) 596 354 68 63

--------------------------------------------------------------

Tracleer(®) 790 934 -15 -18

--------------------------------------------------------------

Uptravi(®) 160 - nm* nm

--------------------------------------------------------------

Veletri(®) 71 60 18 13

--------------------------------------------------------------

Ventavis(®) 58 81 -28 -31

--------------------------------------------------------------

Valchlor(®) 26 19 34 30

--------------------------------------------------------------

Zavesca(®) 78 68 15 13

--------------------------------------------------------------

Others 6 5 12 14

--------------------------------------------------------------

Total product sales 1,785 1,522 17 14

--------------------------------------------------------------

*nm = not meaningful



Sales by product - Q3 2016

--------------------------------------------------------------

% variance

------------------

in CHF millions Q3 2016 Q3 2015 in CHF at CER

--------------------------------------------------------------

Opsumit(®) 218 147 49 45

--------------------------------------------------------------

Tracleer(®) 244 289 -16 -18

--------------------------------------------------------------

Uptravi(®) 70 - nm nm

--------------------------------------------------------------

Veletri(®) 23 22 7 2

--------------------------------------------------------------

Ventavis(®) 15 24 -39 -40

--------------------------------------------------------------

Valchlor(®) 8 7 10 8

--------------------------------------------------------------

Zavesca(®) 26 24 11 9

--------------------------------------------------------------

Others 2 2 1 -1

--------------------------------------------------------------

Total product sales 606 514 18 15

--------------------------------------------------------------





Sales by region - 9M 2016

--------------------------------------------------------------

% variance

------------------

in CHF millions 9M 2016 9M 2015 in CHF at CER

--------------------------------------------------------------

United States 964 766 26 23

--------------------------------------------------------------

Europe* 485 475 2 0

--------------------------------------------------------------

Japan 182 132 38 20

--------------------------------------------------------------

Rest of the world 155 149 4 6

--------------------------------------------------------------

Total product sales 1,785 1,522 17 14

--------------------------------------------------------------

*Europe = EU28 and Switzerland





Sales by region - Q3 2016

--------------------------------------------------------------

% variance

------------------

in CHF millions Q3 2016 Q3 2015 in CHF at CER

--------------------------------------------------------------

United States 325 271 20 18

--------------------------------------------------------------

Europe* 163 157 3 3

--------------------------------------------------------------

Japan 66 45 45 20

--------------------------------------------------------------

Rest of the world 52 40 30 29

--------------------------------------------------------------

Total product sales 606 514 18 15

--------------------------------------------------------------

*Europe = EU28 and Switzerland

PAH FRANCHISE

Opsumit(®)

Sales of Opsumit (macitentan) amounted to 596 million Swiss francs for the first

nine months of 2016, an increase of 63% at CER compared to the first nine months

of 2015. This increase continues to be driven by new patient starts with

commercial availability in over 30 countries. The continued increase in patients

benefitting from Opsumit is driven by referral of treatment-naïve patients

together with increased use in combination with PDE-5 inhibitors, and some

upgrades from Tracleer, notably in Japan.

Uptravi(®)

Sales of Uptravi (selexipag) amounted to 160 million Swiss francs for the first

nine months of 2016. Since the US launch at the beginning of January 2016,

patient demand has continued to increase with sales of 126 million Swiss francs

(excluding initial inventory build of 30 million Swiss francs). For the third

quarter, revenues from patient demand in the US amounted to 66 million Swiss

francs compared to 45 million Swiss francs in the second quarter and 15 million

Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2016. Uptravi was successfully launched in

Germany in mid-June 2016 with sales reaching 3 million Swiss francs in an

underdeveloped market in terms of prostacyclin usage. At the end of September,

about 1,800 patients were using Uptravi globally.

During the third quarter 2016, Uptravi was approved in Switzerland and Japan

(where it will be co-promoted by Nippon Shinyaku, who will record the sales)

pending pricing and reimbursement approval.

Tracleer(®)

Sales of Tracleer (bosentan) amounted to 790 million Swiss francs for the first

nine months of 2016, a decrease of 18% at CER compared to the first nine months

of 2015, equally driven by lower underlying volume and average price. The

decrease is mainly due to lower referrals of new patients as well as switches in

countries where Opsumit is available, increased generic competition, notably in

Spain, continued pricing pressure in Europe and lower inventories in the US.

Tracleer sales were supported by the digital ulcer indication in Europe and

Japan and continued solid demand in markets where Opsumit is not yet available.

Following the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) compliance statement from the

European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), applications for

extension of the Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) were granted in 19

EU countries until the end of August 2017.



Veletri(®)



Sales of Veletri (epoprostenol for injection) amounted to 71 million Swiss

francs for the first nine months of 2016, an increase of 13% at CER compared to

the first nine months of 2015. This increase was mostly driven by successful

market penetration, notably in France, and also Italy, Spain and UK. Demand in

Japan remained solid, but sales were impacted by a 12% price cut effective from

01 March 2016.



Ventavis(®)



Sales of Ventavis (iloprost) amounted to 58 million Swiss francs for the first

nine months of 2016, a decrease of 31% at CER, compared to the first nine months

of 2015. This is due to the competitive environment, including the availability

of Uptravi. Underlying units decreased by 18%.



SPECIALTY PRODUCTS

Valchlor(®)

Sales of Valchlor (mechlorethamine) amounted to 26 million Swiss francs for the

first nine months of 2016, an increase of 30% at CER, compared to the first nine

months of 2015. In the US, the company is continuing its efforts to establish

Valchlor as an option in the treatment algorithm for early-stage mycosis

fungoides, a type of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (MF-CTCL). In France, patients

benefited from the drug under a temporary nominative authorization for use

("ATU") program initiated during the second half of 2014.

The regulatory dossier is currently under review with the European Medicines

Agency (under the trade name Ledaga(®)).

Zavesca(®)

Sales of Zavesca (miglustat) amounted to 78 million Swiss francs for the first

nine months of 2016, an increase of 13% at CER compared to the first nine months

of 2015. Sales in the US were strong due to a relatively low prior year base as

a consequence of last year's inventory adjustment. In Europe, sales decreased by

2% mainly due to the launch of generic miglustat (approved for the type 1

Gaucher disease indication only). Sales in Japan were 16% higher, driven by

increased patient demand in the Niemann-Pick type C indication.

The global number of patients receiving therapy grew by 7% compared to the first

nine months of 2015, driven by a 16% increase in Niemann-Pick type C demand.





CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

The pipeline continued to strengthen with substantial progress made with several

compounds:

* In the third quarter, Actelion announced the initiation of the Phase III

POINT study, which investigates the use of combination therapy with

ponesimod, an orally active, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1

(S1P1) immunomodulator, and dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera(®)) for patients

with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The POINT study - which will be

conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA -

is the first to assess the concurrent administration of two oral therapies

in MS with the objective to improve disease control in this progressive,

debilitating neurological disorder. Ponesimod is also being studied in the

double blind long-term extension of the Phase II study as well as in the

Phase III study OPTIMUM to compare the efficacy and safety of ponesimod with

teriflunomide in patients with RMS. Enrollment for the OPTIMUM study is on

target to be completed around the end of 2016.

* Also in the third quarter, the company advanced its new dual orexin receptor

antagonist (DORA) into Phase II development in patients with insomnia. The

Phase II program consists of two studies, one in adult and one in elderly

patients, and is designed to evaluate the effect of Actelion's DORA versus

placebo on sleep maintenance and sleep initiation, as well as next-day

residual effect and next-day performance. The study in adults also includes

a zolpidem reference arm. The decision to move into a Phase II program was

based on excellent data collected from the preclinical and Phase I clinical

program, as well as a thorough understanding of the potential of dual orexin

receptor antagonism on sleep efficacy and architecture.

* With macitentan (Opsumit), we are entering into a pediatric study, TOMORROW,

to evaluate the effect of macitentan on delaying disease progression in

children with PAH using a pediatric formulation of macitentan. The global

trial design has received endorsement from the US FDA (through a pediatric

Written Request) and in the EU (through a Paediatric Investigation Plan).

Enrollment is expected to start around the end of 2016.

* A Phase II study, MERIT, assesses the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

macitentan in patients with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary

hypertension (CTEPH). The study is on schedule to deliver results by the end

of the year.

* Enrollment of participants in the ongoing Phase III program IMPACT

investigating cadazolid treatment in patients suffering from Clostridium

difficile-associated diarrhea is progressing well and is on target to be

completed around the end of 2016.





Compound Indication Study Status

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cadazolid Clostridium difficile- IMPACT Ongoing

associated diarrhea

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Eisenmenger syndrome MAESTRO Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase III Macitentan Pediatric PAH TOMORROW Initiating

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis OPTIMUM Ongoing



---------------------------------------------------------------------

Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis POINT Initiating

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cenerimod Systemic lupus - Ongoing

erythematosus

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Reversal of vasospasm

Clazosentan associated with REVERSE Ongoing

aneurysmal subarachnoid

hemorrhage

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Dual Orexin Receptor Insomnia - Ongoing

Antagonist

Phase II ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Endothelin Receptor Specialty cardiovascular - Ongoing

Antagonist disorders

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Chronic thromboembolic MERIT Ongoing

pulmonary hypertension

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Combined pre- and post-

Macitentan capillary pulmonary MELODY Complete

hypertension

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Ponesimod Graft-versus-host disease - Ongoing

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase Ib Lucerastat Fabry disease - Complete

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Chemical Entity Cardiovascular disorders - Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

New Chemical Entity Inflammatory disorders - Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase I Selective Orexin 1 Neurological disorders - Ongoing

Receptor Antagonist

---------------------------------------------------------------------

T-type Calcium Channel Neurological disorders - Ongoing

Blocker

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



RESULTS DAY CENTER

Investor community: To make your job easier, we provide links to all relevant

documentation, such as a full financial review, reconciliation US-GAAP to Core

results and geographical breakdown by product, from the Results Day Center on

our corporate website: www.actelion.com/results-day-center.





UPCOMING CLINICAL UPDATES

* Cardiovascular pipeline update with MERIT results

* Lucerastat future development

* Cadazolid Phase III program update



UPCOMING FINANCIAL UPDATES

* FY 2016 Financial Results reporting on 14 February 2017

* Q1 2017 Financial Results reporting on 20 April 2017

* HY 2017 Financial Results reporting on 20 July 2017



###





NOTES TO THE EDITOR



ABOUT ACTELION LTD.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland.



Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as

part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All

trademarks are legally protected by their respective owners.



For further information please contact:

Andrew Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com



Financial fact sheet:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2049999/766702.pdf



Press release PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2049999/766699.pdf



Webcast:

https://www.actelion.com/en/investors/events/quarterly-reporting-webcast.page?



Financial statements:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2049999/766703.pdf







