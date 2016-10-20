ATOS : Third quarter 2016 revenue

Continued growth momentum



Revenue at ? 2,777 million



+6.3% at constant exchange rates



+1.8% organically



Order entry at ? 2,845 million



+12% year-on-year



Book to bill ratio at 102%



All 2016 objectives confirmed







Bezons, October 20, 2016 - Atos, a global leader in digital services, today

announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2016. Revenue was ? 2,777

million, up +1.8% organically and +6.3% at constant exchange rates. Order entry

was ? 2,845 million leading to a record book to bill ratio for a Q3 at 102%.



Over the first nine months of the year, revenue growth reached +1.7% organically

and +13.8% at constant exchange rates.



Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO said: "During the last quarter, the Group

continued to grow organically in all of its businesses with in particular a

solid performance in the UK post Brexit and in North America, as well as in

continental Europe. We continue to experience dynamic commercial activity

delivering a high level of new bookings, in particular with strong momentum in

defense and security. This demonstrates the relevance of our infrastructure and

data management business model and makes us confident for the rest of the year.

During our Investor Day on November 8, we will present our ambitions for the

Group for the next three-year plan."



Q3 2016 revenue performance by Service Line







In ? million Q3 2016 Q3 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Managed Services 1,603 1,583 +1.2%





Consulting & Systems Integration 757 750 +1.0%



Big Data & Cybersecurity 134 112 +19.1%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total IT Services 2,494 2,446 +2.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Worldline 283 283 +0.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 2,777 2,729 +1.8%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











In Managed Services, revenue was ? 1,603 million, +1.2% compared to the third

quarter of 2015 at constant scope and exchange rates. Growth was led by the

Public & Health, and Telco, Media & Utilities sectors, more particularly in the

UK thanks to higher volumes and new contracts. Revenue also grew in the

Manufacturing sector, notably with IT landscape transformation contracts through

automation and migration to Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, most particularly in the

US.



Over the first nine months of the year, the Service Line grew by +0.8% as the

Group continues to successfully drive the transition of its customers to hybrid

cloud infrastructures resulting in increased volumes and market share gains

through new contracts.



In Consulting & Systems Integration revenue in the third quarter was ? 757

million, up +1.0% at constant scope and exchange rates. Growth materialized in

the manufacturing sector in most of the geographies, in particular with

automotive and aeronautical clients, compensating for less projects in Financial

Services. Revenue was up in the Public sector thanks to projects in Germany and

the contribution of "Other Business Units".



Over the first nine months, organic growth continues to improve and reached

+0.7%.



Revenue increase accelerated in Big Data & Cybersecurity, up +19.1% organically

to reach ? 134 million in the third quarter of 2016. The activity was very

strong in both Big Data and Cybersecurity. Growth was led by the Public sector,

in particular with Mission Critical Systems in France and HPC in Benelux. The

Telco, Media & Utilities sector was also fast growing, with HPC deliveries in

France and Cybersecurity sales in Germany. The Service Line had a strong start

in North America, most particularly for Cybersecurity solutions embedded in new

Managed Services contracts.



Year-to-date, revenue grew by +14.7% as a result of the strategy to cross-sell

the offerings on top of the traditional research and defense sectors and with

the international development beyond France and Germany.



From a contributive perspective to Atos, Worldline revenue was ? 283 million,

stable organically as expected. The two first Business Lines grew over +4%.

Merchant Services was driven by volume increase in Commercial acquiring and a

strong growth in the Payment terminals business while Financial Processing

benefited from high Issuing volumes in Benelux and from a strong Acquiring

activity in France and India. The third Business Line, Mobility & e-

Transactional Services, grew double-digit in e-Ticketing and e-Consumer &

Mobility but was, as anticipated, impacted by the termination of both the VOSA

contract in the UK which occurred at end of Q3 2015 and the Radar contract in

France from mid-June 2016.



The Service Line grew by +3.9% over the first nine months of the year. From Q4

2016, Worldline consolidates additional revenue from Equens, Paysquare, and

Komerçni Banka Smartpay.



A detailed presentation of Worldline 2016 third quarter revenue is available at

worldline.com, in the investors section.



Q3 2016 revenue performance by Business Unit







In ? million Q3 2016 Q3 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

North America 501 476 +5.2%



Germany 491 473 +3.7%



United-Kingdom & Ireland 426 409 +4.2%



France 373 364 +2.4%



Benelux & The Nordics 239 255 -6.2%



Other Business Units 463 468 -0.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total IT Services 2,494 2,446 +2.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Worldline 283 283 +0.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 2,777 2,729 +1.8%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











During the third quarter of 2016, revenue grew in most of the large Business

Units:



* in North America thanks to increased volumes and new contracts with private

cloud components and the strong start of Big Data & Cybersecurity. The

acquisition of Anthelio was completed at the end of September to drive

future growth in the healthcare sector,

* in Germany, in Consulting & Systems Integration where the recovery plan

materialized in both new orders and revenue growth, and in Managed Services

with additional business driving growth;

* in United Kingdom & Ireland, led by a strong activity in the Public and

Telco & Media sectors and thanks to the low exposure to the financial

sector;

* in France as a result of the continuous momentum of Big Data &

Cybersecurity, and the successful recovery in Managed Services;



During the third quarter of the year, revenue in Worldline was stable thanks to

the continued dynamic of its core payment businesses compensating for the effect

of the two contracts terminated last year. Revenue was almost stable in "Other

Business Units" thanks to a strong growth in Asia Pacific and South America

compensating for less revenue in Central & Eastern Europe. In Benelux & The

Nordics, the new management team appointed in Q2 is actively focused on the

Business Unit recovery and has already won contracts leading to a 121% book-to-

bill in Q3.



Commercial activity



During the third quarter of 2016, the Group continued to benefit from its

commercial momentum and recorded order entry of ? 2,845 million, representing a

book to bill ratio of 102%.



The commercial activity was particularly strong in the UK leading to a 128%

book-to-bill in Q3 with two major signatures, Aegon in Financial Services and

Ministry of Defence in the Public sector.



By Service Line, Managed Services and Big Data & Cybersecurity recorded a high

level of signatures leading to respective book to bill ratio of 112% and 107%.

Book to bill was 95% in Consulting & Systems Integration. In Q3 2016, large

contracts were signed in Managed Services, such as Aegon in the UK and

Rheinmetall in Germany. Major contracts signed in Consulting & Systems

Integration were Ministry of Defence in the UK and La Poste in France, while Big

Data & Cybersecurity signed new deals in High Performance Computing and

Cybersecurity related to large Managed Services contracts. In addition to

contract renewals, Worldline signed contracts with new clients, notably with

Pizza Hut for pan-European e-acquiring services and with a large French health

insurer for a Contact & Consumer Cloud solution.



The full backlog at the end of September 2016 totaled to ? 19.3 billion,

representing 1.7 year of revenue. The full qualified pipeline was ? 6.4 billion,

compared to ? 6.2 billion at the end of 2015 and representing 6.7 months of

revenue.



Human resources



The total headcount of the Group was 96,396 at the end of September 2016

(including Unify Software & Platforms). The increase of +5.6% of the Group

workforce compared to 91,322 at the end of December 2015 was mainly due to the

circa 5,200 staff who joined the Group from Unify. On October 1(st), circa

3,000 staff joined the Group from Anthelio, Equens, Paysquare, and Komerçni

Banka Smartpay, leading to a total Group workforce of circa 99,500 staff.



2016 objectives



The Group confirms all its objectives for 2016 stated in the July 26, 2016

release, i.e.:



Revenue: Organic growth of +1.5% to +2.0%. Growth at constant exchange rates

above +12% (vs. above +11% previously).



Operating margin: Between 9.2% and 9.5% of revenue.



Free cash flow: Above ? 550 million.



The figures above include Unify Managed Services from February 1(st), 2016 and

Equens, Paysquare, Komerçni Banka Smartpay, and Anthelio contributions from

October 1(st), 2016.



Appendix



Revenue and operating margin at constant scope and exchange rates reconciliation







In ? million Q3 2016 Q3 2015 % change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Statutory revenue 2,777 2,708 +2.5%



Exchange rates effect -95





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue at constant exchange rates 2,777 2,613 +6.3%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Scope effect 117



Exchange rates effect on acquired/disposed perimeters -1



Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 2,777 2,729 +1.8%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exchange rates effect mainly came from the British pound (-9% year-on-year) and

the Argentine peso (-38%). Scope effects amounted to ?+117 million coming from

the acquisition of Unify (?+152 million), the reduction of Xerox ITO acquired

scope compensated by a purchase price decrease (?-23 million), and the sale of

the Occupational Health business (?-11 million).



Q3 2016 revenue performance by Market







In ? million Q3 2016 Q3 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manufacturing, Retail & Transportation 980 966 +1.5%



Public & Health 744 726 +2.5%



Telcos, Media & Utilities 581 558 +4.1%



Financial Services 472 479 -1.4%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 2,777 2,729 +1.8%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











9M YTD 2016 revenue performance by Service Line







In ? million 9M 2016 9M 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Managed Services 4,824 4,787 +0.8%



Consulting & Systems Integration 2,341 2,326 +0.7%



Big Data & Cybersecurity 436 380 +14.7%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total IT Services 7,601 7,493 +1.5%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Worldline 872 839 +3.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 8,474 8,332 +1.7%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











9M YTD 2016 revenue performance by Business Unit







In ? million 9M 2016 9M 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

North America 1,491 1,425 +4.7%



Germany 1,420 1,359 +4.5%



United-Kingdom & Ireland 1,344 1,371 -2.0%



France 1,220 1,183 +3.1%



Benelux & The Nordics 732 776 -5.7%



Other Business Units 1,395 1,378 +1.2%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total IT Services 7,601 7,493 +1.5%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Worldline 872 839 +3.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 8,474 8,332 +1.7%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











9M YTD 2016 revenue performance by Market



In ? million 9M 2016 9M 2015* % organic

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manufacturing, Retail & Transportation 2,980 2,948 +1.1%



Public & Health 2,383 2,258 +5.5%



Telcos, Media & Utilities 1,706 1,669 +2.2%



Financial Services 1,405 1,457 -3.6%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL GROUP 8,474 8,332 +1.7%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

* At constant scope and exchange rates











Conference call



Today, Thursday, October 20, 2016, Thierry Breton; Chairman and CEO, Elie

Girard, Chief Financial Officer, and Patrick Adiba, Chief Commercial Officer,

will comment on Atos' third quarter of 2016 revenue and answer questions from

the financial community during a conference call in English starting at 8:00 am

(CET - Paris).



You can join the webcast of the conference:



* on atos.net, in the Investors section

* by smartphones or tablets through the scan of:

* by telephone, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time



using the number / Conference ID below:

France +33 1 76 77 22 30 code 1702312

UK +44 20 3427 1916 code 1702312

US +1646 254 3361 code 1702312





Forthcoming events



November 08, 2016: 2016 Investor Day



February 22, 2017: 2016 annual results



Contacts







Media:



Terence Zakka +33 1 73 26 40 76



terence.zakka(at)atos.net







Investor Relations:



Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66





gilles.arditti(at)atos.net



Benoit d'Amécourt +33 1 73 26 02 27





benoit.damecourt(at)atos.net



About Atos



Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72

countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cybersecurity solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation.



Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps

organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide

Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed

on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos

Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.



For more information, visit: atos.net.



Disclaimers



This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and

profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected

performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and

uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not

precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors behaviors. Any

forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos'

beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking

statements include statements that may relate to Atos' plans, objectives,

strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance,

and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or

results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of

risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2015 Registration Document

filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2016 under the

registration number: D.16-0300 and its update filed with the Autorité des

Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 4, 2016 under the registration number: D.16-

0300-A01. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or

responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as

otherwise required by law. This document does not contain or constitute an offer

of Atos' shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos'

shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction.



Revenue organic growth is presented at constant scope and exchange rates.

Operating margin is presented as defined in the 2015 Registration Document.



Business Units include Germany, France, United-Kingdom & Ireland, Benelux & The

Nordics (BTN: The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Sweden,

and Estonia), Worldline, North America (NAM: USA, Canada, and Mexico), and Other

Business Units including Central & Eastern Europe (CEE: Austria, Bulgaria,

Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania,

Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Turkey), Iberia (Spain,

Portugal, and Andorra), Asia-Pacific (APAC: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India,

Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan

and Thailand), South America (SAM: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile,

Guatemala, Jamaica, Peru, and Uruguay), Middle East & Africa (MEA: Algeria,

Benin, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Gabon, Israel, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Madagascar,

Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa and UAE),

Major Events, and Cloud & Enterprise Software.



Atos decided, as early as the acquisition date, to retain only part of the

activity of Unify. As a result, the Software & Platforms business, along with

the customers and the countries that were planned to be managed through indirect

channels, have been accounted for as discontinued operations and are in the

process of being physically carved-out to facilitate the disposal of this

activity. Therefore, the 2016 and 2015 pro forma consolidated external revenue

and operating margin reflect the retained scope of Unify only.





