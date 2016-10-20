Oriola-KD Corporation's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2016

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 20 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m.



Oriola-KD Corporation's Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2016



Financial performance July-September 2016



* Invoicing increased by 4.8 per cent to EUR 825.6 (787.7) million

* Net sales increased by 5.0 per cent to EUR 395.8 (377.1) million

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.1 per cent to EUR 23.5 (23.1) million

* Adjusted operating profit was EUR 17.0 (17.5) million

* Profit for the period totalled EUR 12.3 (13.8) million and earnings per

share were EUR 0.07 (0.08)



Financial performance January-September 2016



* Invoicing increased by 6.0 per cent to EUR 2,547.3 (2,404.2) million

* Net sales increased by 1.0 per cent to EUR 1,217.3 (1,205.5) million

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.2 per cent to EUR 65.0 (62.4) million

* Adjusted operating profit was EUR 45.7 (45.5) million

* Profit for the period totalled EUR 32.0 (32.1) million and earnings per

share were EUR 0.18 (0.18)



Outlook for 2016



Oriola-KD estimates its full-year net sales to remain at the 2015 level on

constant currency basis. Adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at

2015 level or to increase, on a constant currency basis. Full-year net sales in

2015 were EUR 1,626.3 million and adjusted operating profit was EUR 60.8

million.



President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi:



The third quarter invoicing in the Services business grew in line with the

market, and profitability developed well in all operating countries. In the

Consumer business our growth was weaker, but the sales mix continued to develop

positively. We have established eight new pharmacies this year, and there are

some to be opened in the fourth quarter as well. The profitability of the

Consumer business declined due to the establishment costs.





We developed Oriola-KD according to our strategy; the acquisition of

PharmaService complemented the Healthcare business with dose dispensing in

Finland, and the acquisition of Farenta strengthened our Services offering to

pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.



Impact of new ESMA guidelines



New ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) guidelines on Alternative

Performance Measures (APMs) are effective for the financial year 2016. Oriola-KD

presents APMs to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance

comparability between financial periods. APMs should not be considered as a

substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. As of Q1

2016, Oriola-KD relabels the previously referenced "excluding non-recurring

items" with "adjusted". Reporting segments' operating profit is reported

excluding adjustment items. In addition Oriola-KD uses "invoicing" as the

measure to describe the business volume.The reconciliation of the alternative

performance measurements to performance measurements defined by IFRS are

presented at the end of this interim report.





Key figures 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change 2015



EUR million 7-9 7-9 (1)) % 1-9 1-9 (1)) % 1-12

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Invoicing 825.6 787.7 4.8 2,547.3 2,404.2 6.0 3,262.2



Net sales 395.8 377.1 5.0 1,217.3 1,205.5 1.0 1,626.3



Adjusted EBITDA 23.5 23.1 2.1 65.0 62.4 4.2 83.4



Adjusted EBITDA % 5.9 6.1 5.3 5.2 5.1

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adjusted operating

profit( 2)) 17.0 17.5 -2.6 45.7 45.5 0.4 60.8



Operating profit 16.8 18.4 -8.5 44.7 45.3 -1.2 62.6



Adjusted operating

profit % 4.3 4.6 3.8 3.8 3.7



Operating profit % 4.3 4.9 3.7 3.8 3.8



Profit for the

period 12.3 13.8 -11.2 32.0 32.1 -0.3 44.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share,

EUR 0.07 0.08 -9.2 0.18 0.18 -3.1 0.25



Net cash flow from

operating

activities 19.4 16.2 14.3 55.1 85.6



Gross investments,

EUR million 73.5 13.2 20.4







Total assets 929.3 928.7 946.9



Net interest-

bearing debt 81.7 28.9 6.6



Gearing, % 42.5 16.6 3.4



Net debt / 12-month

EBITDA 0.9 0.3 0.1







Equity per share,

EUR 1.06 0.96 1.07



Equity ratio, % 21.5 19.4 21.1



Return on equity

(ROE), % 22.7 31.1 29.1



Return on capital

employed (ROCE), % 18.3 20.4 19.9



Average number of

shares, 1000 pcs

(3) ) 181,374 176,204 177,502







Average number of

personnel 2,497 2,320 2,327



Number of personnel

at the end of the

period 2,866 2,346 2,353







(1)) Equity-related key figures restated as a result of correction of an error

relating to previous financial periods. Correction was made in 2015 Financial

Statements.

(2)) Adjustment items are specified in table "Adjusting items included in

Operating Profit"

(3)) Treasury shares held by the company not included



Disclosure procedure



This stock exchange release is a summary of Oriola-KD Corporation's Interim

Report January-September 2016. The complete report is attached to this release

in pdf format and is also available on Oriola-KD's website at www.oriola-

kd.com/investors.



Financial statements release



Oriola-KD Corporation will publish the financial statements release for 2016 on

10 February 2017.





Further information:



Eero Hautaniemi,

President and CEO

tel. +358 (0)10 429 2109

e-mail: eero.hautaniemi(at)oriola.com



Sari Aitokallio

CFO

tel. +358 (0)10 429 2112

e-mail: sari.aitokallio(at)oriola.com



Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5, 02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com







Oriola-KD Q3 2016 interim report:

http://hugin.info/136732/R/2049968/766687.pdf







