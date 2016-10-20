MorphoSys Receives Clinical Milestone for Start of Phase 1 Trial with Novel Cancer Antibody

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced

today that it has received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with

the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial with a novel HuCAL antibody. The

antibody will be tested in the field of cancer. Financial details were not

disclosed.



"This is the 13th therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys's technologies that

Novartis is evaluating in clinical trials, thus making our collaboration one of

the most successful antibody alliances in our industry" commented Dr. Marlies

Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "During the course of this

year, the MorphoSys pipeline has further matured and currently includes more

programs in clinical trials than ever before. This reflects the great value of

both MorphoSys's technology and the resulting products, in our partnered as well

as proprietary pipeline."



MorphoSys's clinical pipeline now comprises 28 clinical programs. Two of them

are in phase 3, 15 in phase 2 and 11 in phase 1. Novartis has currently 13 HuCAL

antibodies in clinical development, of which six are in phase 2 and seven in

phase 1.





About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of



cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



