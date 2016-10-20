(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
MorphoSys Receives Clinical Milestone for Start of Phase 1 Trial with Novel
Cancer Antibody
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced
today that it has received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with
the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial with a novel HuCAL antibody. The
antibody will be tested in the field of cancer. Financial details were not
disclosed.
"This is the 13th therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys's technologies that
Novartis is evaluating in clinical trials, thus making our collaboration one of
the most successful antibody alliances in our industry" commented Dr. Marlies
Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "During the course of this
year, the MorphoSys pipeline has further matured and currently includes more
programs in clinical trials than ever before. This reflects the great value of
both MorphoSys's technology and the resulting products, in our partnered as well
as proprietary pipeline."
MorphoSys's clinical pipeline now comprises 28 clinical programs. Two of them
are in phase 3, 15 in phase 2 and 11 in phase 1. Novartis has currently 13 HuCAL
antibodies in clinical development, of which six are in phase 2 and seven in
phase 1.
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
