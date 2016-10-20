NSR Report Provides Industry's Only Satellite Capacity Pricing Benchmark

Latest Q4 2016 Index Finds Enterprise Data Prices Fell ~10% in 2016, while Broadcast and Mobility Show Mixed Results

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- NSR's , released today, finds satellite capacity pricing in a prolonged freefall for most applications as more supply comes online and HTS offerings proliferate. Data-centric applications saw the largest declines across all regions and frequency bands, while video-centric capacity remained slightly more resilient amidst challenging market conditions. Prices for Enterprise Data capacity have fallen by a dollar-denominated ~8-12% over the past 10 months. This compares to TV broadcasting prices dropping at lower rates in the 3-5% range, and commercial mobility seeing significant volatility.

"We have seen an apparent acceleration in pricing declines for data markets over the past year, with prices falling by ~10% during 2016," notes , NSR Senior Analyst and report author. "Overall, we've seen pricing reductions across all regions and frequency bands, with data prices seeing convergence between FSS and GEO-HTS somewhat faster than we expected," adds Curcio.

SCPI Q4 2016 finds that operator business models are evolving quickly, but there is also much disagreement over the best way to evolve.

NSR's SCPI Q4 2016 is the first to show an evolution of pricing

By taking NSR's SCPI Q4 2016 provides the most objective and actionable analysis of the current pricing paradigm for satellite capacity.

NSR's is the second installment in NSRs Satellite Capacity Pricing Index, a periodical barometer of the pricing paradigm of the satellite telecommunications industry.

