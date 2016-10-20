CONNECTIONS(TM) Europe: High consumer usage and satisfaction with voice recognition software drive new IoT use cases

11th-annual conference examines use cases to increase consumer awareness of smart home and IoT

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Leading IoT research firm Parks Associates notes that currently 46% of U.S. millennials with smartphones use voice recognition software such as Apple's Siri, Google Now, or Microsoft's Cortana, which is leading the drive for voice-recognition capabilities in wearables and smart home products. At the 11th-annual , 2-3 November at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam, the firm will host sessions with Amazon, Ericsson, Cozify, Logitech, Zonoff, and Inwido to discuss new interfaces for smart home and connected CE devices and their impact on consumer adoption in the U.S., Europe, and worldwide.

"Over 70% of voice-recognition users are satisfied with the experience of using this solution on their smartphones, which is driving experimentation with this functionality on other platforms, including home assistants like the Amazon Echo, Tap, and Dot," said , President, Parks Associates. "As more devices integrate voice-based options or partner with firms like Amazon, they expand the possibility for a seamless multiplatform connected home that can integrate security, wearables, and entertainment devices. At CONNECTIONS Europe, we will explore the steps needed to get to the next stage in consumer experience."

hosts over 200 industry executives in an intimate networking environment and features keynotes by Allianz, Amazon, Nest, Panasonic, and SmartThings. Sikes will moderate on Wednesday, 2 November, at the event, focusing on the value propositions and new platforms driving IoT adoption in Europe:

Johan Ambuhm, Vice President, Digital Solutions, Inwido AB

Kevin Garton, CMO, Zonoff

Remko van den Berg, Head of Sales, EMEA, Logitech

Antti Vihavainen, Partner, Business Development, Cozify

Max Amordeluso, EU Head of New Technologies, Amazon

Itai Tomer, Head of Cloud DVR, Ericsson

"European households have multiple sales channels available to acquire smart home products, including retailers, security providers, telcos, energy utilities, and insurance providers," Sikes said. "However, the incidence of professionally installed home security systems in Europe is low, meaning the companies looking to compete in this space must explore a variety of smart home value propositions and pricing models in order to boost penetration. Voice control, the integration of wearables, and controls for entertainment, security, and communications are all strong value propositions but will require cooperation among vendors."

include Amazon, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Essence, EVRYTHNG, Icontrol Networks, MivaTek, mnubo, ROC-Connect, SoftAtHome, ULE Alliance, Z-Wave, and ZigBee Alliance.

include Antenna Group, Appliance Design Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, CableFax, Cities Today, Conference Guru, Council, CrowdReviews, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, FTTH Council, HomeGrid Forum, HomePlug Alliance, HomeToys, IPSO Alliance, IT Today, Mind Commerce, oneM2M, Open Connectivity Foundation, Payment & Cards Network, PharmaVOICE, Salutem, SmartGrid Spain, Smart Insights, Telecompaper, Thread Group, topSEOS.com, and Visibility Magazine.

For more information on CONNECTIONS Europe, visit or contact , 972-490-1113. To schedule a meeting with an analyst or to request specific research data, contact Holly Sprague at , 720.987.6614.

Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

Image Available:

Holly Sprague



Parks Associates

720.987.6614





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3070221



PressRelease by

Parks Associates

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 501676

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Parks Associates

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease