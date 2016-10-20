NewVoiceMedia recognized among top 100 most promising SaaS companies in Europe

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , a leading global provider of cloud technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has been named in the 'Accel EuroScape', a list of top 100 most promising SaaS companies in Europe and Israel, developed by Venture Capital Firm Accel and presented to Tech.eu.

More than a thousand SaaS businesses across 12 countries were evaluated, with each ranked by criteria including market attractiveness, technology differentiation, strength of the team and traction such as monthly recurring revenue and growth in number of employees. The companies which qualified for the 'EuroScape' have raised a combined $2.5 billion, with NewVoiceMedia raising $140 million.

"It is a great honor to be named as one of the most promising SaaS companies in Europe," commented NewVoiceMedia CEO Jonathan Gale. "NewVoiceMedia's rapid acceleration, together with our innovative technology, is helping us attract the highest calibre people around the world who are dedicated to making our cloud capabilities best-in-class. It's great to be formally recognised by this report and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory ahead of the market."

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact center functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialing, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

Accel partner Philippe Botteri comments in a , "Global SaaS revenues are expected to grow by $19 billion in 2016, an increase of 22 percent from 2015, while traditional software revenues are shrinking by $10 billion. Looking back at the growth of the SaaS ecosystem in Europe over the past five years, I am very excited about what will happen in the next five."

Find the full list at . For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit .

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionizes the way organizations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalized and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

Comments on this PressRelease