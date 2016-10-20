Airwheel mini smart Electric Self balancing Scooter, Best Present for the elders

As the material life is becoming better and the national welfare policies are becoming perfect, senior citizens prefer to go out for a travel rather than to keep staying at home after retirement.

(firmenpresse) - Exchanging presents is a necessary activity in in festivals. Many people are struggling with the option, especially when giving gifts to senior citizens. An Airwheel electric scooter could be a wise option for senior citizens for its various merits. After retirement, senior citizens will have much leisure time and going out is deserving for them. Actually, many retired old people are more willing to go out to enrich their world, and children are also happy to see their parents travel and enjoy their life. However, the physical problem can be a restriction for them. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



With an Airwheel mini electric scooter, this problem can be addressed efficiently. It can help old people enjoy themselves to the full without consuming too much strength. Airwheel is driven by electric energy, which can also easily move on without manpower. It achieves the self-balance based on attitude control principle, fuzzy algorithm, and the gyroscope system. Also, it has various riding modes at their choice. For instance, the most significant breakthrough of Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter is its sitting-posture riding mode. Compared with other electric standing scooters, Airwheel A3 saves a long of energy and erases the tiredness of long-distance riding, providing the most contented riding experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



At the same time, Airwheel self-balancing electric scooters adopt magnetic suspension motors which have stronger power without any noise. Particularly, The Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter adopts the genuine branded lithium-ion battery. The performance is more stable; the working life is longer, and it can be charged whenever it is needed. More importantly, the multiple safety system will guarantee their safety issue firmly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Airwheel offers the senior citizens a safe way of transportation and helps them enjoy their twilight years. No wonder that Airwheel mini electric scooter turns to be one of the most popular option in the gift list for the senior citizens. After all, following fashion is not the privilege of the young.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 10:05

Language: English

News-ID 501688

Character count: 2789

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease