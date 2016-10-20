       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
SpecPage head recognized as one of the 50 most creative CEOs to watch by Insight Success magazine

SpecPage CEO Severin Weiss has been recognized by Insight Success as one of the 50 most creative CEOs to watch in the magazines latest special edition.

(firmenpresse) - SpecPage is a global provider of integrated software solutions and online tools for the recipe-based manufacturing industry. Flagship product development solutions include Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM) and Laboratory Information and Management System (LIMS), enabling food and beverage companies to innovate competitive products in compliance with relevant food laws.

With expertise in the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), the Swiss-based company offers individually customizable online catalogs, including Suppliers Guide, Buyers Guide and Compliance Guide, to help manufacturers and distributors manage high-quality product information at the touch of a button.

We are delighted to be featured in this publication that focuses on emerging and leading technology companies, said Severin Weiss, CEO at SpecPage. SpecPage specializes in the food & beverage industry and offers a range of solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of manufacturers, distributors and buyers. Our tools simplify product development from concept to marketplace ensuring data meet the highest quality and regulatory standards at all times.

With subsidiaries in the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy and Slovakia, SpecPage is a rapidly growing company and is set to expand its activities in US and Europe, meeting the growing demand in the range of product development and information.

For more information, please see: www.insightssuccess.com/innovative-food-and-beverages-from-farm-to-fork/




About Specpage
SpecPage with headquarters in Switzerland and branch offices in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Italy, Slovakia and United States is a leading vendor of integrated software solutions and online catalogs for the food and beverage industry. Kelloggs, Subway, Ferrero, Lindt, Dr. Oetker, Mondelēz, Develey, Nestlé Wagner, Campbell Soup, R&R Ice Cream, OSI, Zeelandia and Glanbia (to name a few) are well-known customers who use the innovative and user-friendly software solutions from SpecPage to successfully manage the special and complex aspects of product development in the global competition for attractive products. With expertise in food law, the company offers turnkey product data management tools for master data and recipe as well product lifecycle management with integrated GDSN interface, simplifying compliance with global labeling requirements. In addition to its standardized software solutions, SpecPage offers master data capturing services and audits. www.specpage.com

published by: SpecPage
Date: 10/20/2016 - 10:13
Language: English
