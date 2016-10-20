DHL serves up a feast at China's largest F&B exhibition

FUZHOU, CHINA

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has been appointed the sole logistics partner for the semi-annual China Food & Drink Fair, the largest of its kind in the country, in Fuzhou, China this year.

DHL Trade Fairs & Events China, a subsidiary of DHL Global Forwarding, has managed door-to-booth deliveries and return freight services for the China Food & Drink Fair since 2014, with its airfreight services carrying almost 25,000 kg of perishable goods to the six events held since then. The fair last year saw around 4,500 local and international exhibitors cater to more than 200,000 attendees -- generating RMB 20 billion of turnover in the process.(1)

"China's food and beverage market continues to grow incredibly rapidly, at an average of 30% per annum between 2009 and 2014(2). At the same time, consumers' dietary habits continue to diversify, thanks to higher levels of disposable income: China is expected to be the world's largest importer of corn by 2023, and import more than US$150 billion of meat products by 2050,(3)" said Steve Huang, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding China. "That foreshadows even greater opportunities for F&B producers and retailers alike, particularly overseas producers: China's food imports grew by more than 250% between 2009 and 2014.(4)"

"Events like the China Food & Drinks Fair play a significant role in gaining exposure to China's 1.4 billion consumers -- and to showcase the true experience of their products, F&B companies need fast and reliable freight options that they can sustain well beyond a single event. We are especially honored that a respected institution such as the China Food & Drinks Fair, as well as leading and emerging F&B brands from all over the world, continue to put their reputation in the hands of our expert forwarders to make their product shine on China's table."

As the sole freight forwarder for the China Food & Drink Fair, DHL Trade Fairs & Events China provides concept design and planning, onsite support, and import/export trade solutions for all exhibitors. All goods travel on the extensive network of airfreight services of DHL which also handles a broad range of time- and temperature-sensitive goods including consumer electronics, fashion items, and automotive and engineering components.

