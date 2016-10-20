Cohesity Offers New Google Coldline Service for Low-Cost, Long-Term Cloud Storage for Enterprises

Further Expands Choice of Storage Options for Data Retention and Disaster Recovery

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of , today announced it will provide enterprises with Coldline, Google Cloud Platform's newest storage class of service for highly cost-effective data archival and recovery. Google Cloud Storage Coldline, which offers the lowest monthly cost to store data on Google's cloud infrastructure, can be easily registered and assigned via Cohesity's policy-based administration to any data protection workload running on Cohesity DataPlatform.

The new support for the Coldline storage class further expands the choice of cloud storage offerings that Cohesity customers can use for a hybrid cloud data protection strategy. Cohesity's vendor-agnostic hyperconverged secondary storage platform seamlessly connects with Google Cloud Storage Coldline to provide a cost-effective approach to long-term data retention and disaster recovery. The additional cloud service integration for Cohesity DataPlatform will drive greater opportunities for both Cohesity and Google to help companies overcome secondary storage challenges.

"We worked closely with Google to provide our customers with immediate access to the latest and greatest data storage capabilities," said Cohesity Product Manager Sai Mukundan. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Google to provide new solutions for the complete range of secondary storage use cases."

Cohesity DataPlatform is the industry's first unified, web-scale secondary storage solution, which consolidates all use cases including backups, test/dev, file services, and analytics onto an intelligent, infinitely scalable platform with end-to-end data protection that spans on-premises and cloud storage infrastructure. Its CloudArchive policy-based administration empowers customers to register and assign any secondary data workload to a cloud endpoint.

Cohesity's Coldline integration offers customers important new capabilities, including:

Policy-based archival of older snapshots on-premises to Coldline for long-term retention

Data indexed for search and retrieval back to on-premises from the cloud

Recovery of data to a different site in the event the primary cluster fails

Data encryption in-flight and at-rest in the cloud

To find out more about how Cohesity and Google Cloud Storage Coldline work together, please visit or .

Cohesity delivers the industry's first hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services, and analytic datasets, onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. With Cohesity, IT organizations achieve far greater operational efficiency and agility in managing their data assets on-premise and in the cloud. Cohesity counts Credit Acceptance, Cvent, GS1, and Tribune Media among its growing base of enterprise customers. For more information, visit .

