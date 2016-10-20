       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Manufacturing & Production


OPC Communication with Secure Link to IoT Clouds

Haar, October, 20, 2016  The new version of Softings dataFEED OPC Suite now includes an MQTT connector. This makes transfer of data to IoT Clouds simple and secure.

ID: 501693
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - With Softings dataFEED OPC Suite, a secure IoT cloud data application can now be easily implemented. The new MQTT Connector enables the integration of automation devices via MQTT Publisher functionality in IoT cloud applications, e.g. IBM Bluemix Cloud. Highest security during transmission is guaranteed through the encryption of the data using SSL/TLS.
A key issue for the successful implementation of Industrie 4.0 is the provision and analysis of production data. For system builders, operators and IT administrators, the crucial question is how and where to store and analyze large amounts of data safely and cost-effectively. This is where we come in with our solution, says Andreas Roeck, Product Manager Data Integration at Softing Industrial.
Softings dataFEED OPC Suite combines OPC Server and OPC Middleware functionality into one compact software solution. The integrated MQTT gateway allows easy integration of legacy and new controllers into IoT solutions. It is also possible to integrate components without MQTT support such as, for example, Siemens, B&R and Rockwell controllers. The state-of-the-art user interface with intelligent, common sense default settings and intuitive user guidance is designed to make it exceptionally easy for plant manufacturers and maintenance engineers to quickly and easily configure their IoT communication. The modular design of the suite offers the user the greatest possible flexibility since only the required functionality has to be licensed.



More information:
http://industrial.softing.com/en/products/software/opc-suite-servers-middleware.html



Keywords (optional):

iot, mqtt, cloud, data-integration, industry-4-0, opc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: softing
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/20/2016 - 10:44
Language: English
News-ID 501693
Character count: 1691
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Softing Industrial Automation GmbH
Ansprechpartner: Stephanie Widder Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Haar
Telefon: +498945656365

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Manufacturing & Production




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.002
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 27
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 289


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z