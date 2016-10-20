OPC Communication with Secure Link to IoT Clouds

Haar, October, 20, 2016  The new version of Softings dataFEED OPC Suite now includes an MQTT connector. This makes transfer of data to IoT Clouds simple and secure.

(firmenpresse) - With Softings dataFEED OPC Suite, a secure IoT cloud data application can now be easily implemented. The new MQTT Connector enables the integration of automation devices via MQTT Publisher functionality in IoT cloud applications, e.g. IBM Bluemix Cloud. Highest security during transmission is guaranteed through the encryption of the data using SSL/TLS.

A key issue for the successful implementation of Industrie 4.0 is the provision and analysis of production data. For system builders, operators and IT administrators, the crucial question is how and where to store and analyze large amounts of data safely and cost-effectively. This is where we come in with our solution, says Andreas Roeck, Product Manager Data Integration at Softing Industrial.

Softings dataFEED OPC Suite combines OPC Server and OPC Middleware functionality into one compact software solution. The integrated MQTT gateway allows easy integration of legacy and new controllers into IoT solutions. It is also possible to integrate components without MQTT support such as, for example, Siemens, B&R and Rockwell controllers. The state-of-the-art user interface with intelligent, common sense default settings and intuitive user guidance is designed to make it exceptionally easy for plant manufacturers and maintenance engineers to quickly and easily configure their IoT communication. The modular design of the suite offers the user the greatest possible flexibility since only the required functionality has to be licensed.







More information:

http://industrial.softing.com/en/products/software/opc-suite-servers-middleware.html



