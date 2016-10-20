       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Manufacturing & Production


PROFIBUS IP core and protocol software for Xilinx FPGAs

Haar, October 20, 2016  With the PROFIBUS DP Master for Xilinx FPGAs, Softing is expanding its range of loadable logic with integrated protocol software for industrial communication protocols.

ID: 501695
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - The new offer complements the proven family of FPGA-based fieldbus and industrial Ethernet implementations for field devices and controller applications. In addition to the familiar solution for Altera FPGAs, the PROFIBUS master is now also available for Xilinx FPGAs This gives users the opportunity to choose the FPGA provider according to their requirements and to use their familiar development environment. A major advantage is the processor contained in the IP core, on which the complete protocol software is already running. The user does not have to carry out porting, but can focus directly on the application development, which is supported by model projects on common evaluation hardware.
Thanks to the implementation in the FPGA, users are not dependent on the availability of classical communication ICs. Instead, the user selects the FPGA family and size that best suits his product where the communications subsystem can be deployed as it is. The large selection of suitable FPGAs and their good availability over a long time make Softing's communication solutions the first choice not only for new developments. They also can be used for the revision of successful legacy products, thereby avoiding the risk of older components being discontinued or rising in price.



More information:
http://industrial.softing.com/en/products/embedded-solutions/protocol-stacks-for-fpgas/profibus/profibus-dp-master-for-xilinx-fpga.html



Keywords (optional):

profibus, ip, core, fpga,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: softing
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/20/2016 - 10:55
Language: English
News-ID 501695
Character count: 1494
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Softing Industrial Automation GmbH
Ansprechpartner: Stephanie Widder Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Haar
Telefon: +498945656365

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Manufacturing & Production




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.002
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 27
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 276


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z