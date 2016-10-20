PROFIBUS IP core and protocol software for Xilinx FPGAs

Haar, October 20, 2016  With the PROFIBUS DP Master for Xilinx FPGAs, Softing is expanding its range of loadable logic with integrated protocol software for industrial communication protocols.

(firmenpresse) - The new offer complements the proven family of FPGA-based fieldbus and industrial Ethernet implementations for field devices and controller applications. In addition to the familiar solution for Altera FPGAs, the PROFIBUS master is now also available for Xilinx FPGAs This gives users the opportunity to choose the FPGA provider according to their requirements and to use their familiar development environment. A major advantage is the processor contained in the IP core, on which the complete protocol software is already running. The user does not have to carry out porting, but can focus directly on the application development, which is supported by model projects on common evaluation hardware.

Thanks to the implementation in the FPGA, users are not dependent on the availability of classical communication ICs. Instead, the user selects the FPGA family and size that best suits his product where the communications subsystem can be deployed as it is. The large selection of suitable FPGAs and their good availability over a long time make Softing's communication solutions the first choice not only for new developments. They also can be used for the revision of successful legacy products, thereby avoiding the risk of older components being discontinued or rising in price.







