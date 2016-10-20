       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
A Harmonious Relation between Airwheel Eco Friendly smart balance scooter and the City

In recent years, urban ecological environment is deteriorating, which gives birth to heavy haze and road rage.

(firmenpresse) - With serious traffic jam, urban ecological environment is deteriorating. It also leads to heavy haze and breeds road rage. The invention of intelligent electric scooter which meets social demands has been highly welcomed by the general public. Since its foundation, Airwheel intelligent electric scooter shoulders the responsibility of S&T service to the public. It has gradually established market centered and user oriented business philosophy. Airwheel spares no effort to keep competitive by strengthening management and continuous innovation. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768

Airwheel had been engaged in the research and development of intelligent and portable self-balancing scooters for these years. The president of Airwheel hopes to bring about revolutionary products to create a healthy, comfortable and safe commuting style. Airwheel electric scooter is designed to alleviate urban traffic pressure and environment deterioration. Powered by pure electricity, the device produces zero emission and thus it is more eco-friendly than automobiles. Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter elaborately select branded lithium battery with high quality and stable performance. By reasonable industrial design, the device consumes only 1 to 2 kWh running for 100 km. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786439923238703105

Airwheel electric walkcar riding status can be monitored by a built-in intelligent chip or by the mobile App. When the vehicle runs too fast and the speed exceeds a safe range, an alarm sound will remind people of slowing down. When the tilting angle exceeds a safe range or the battery runs low, it will also alert people to guarantee a safe riding.

Airwheel electric scooters sets a new trend of cool commuting style. It attracts urban dwellers to pay more attention on a low-carbon lifestyle. The modern style of commuting and eco lifestyle have been the optimal choices to elevate the quality of life. With more people participating in the low-carbon revolution, the urban environment and traffic will be tremendously improved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Therefore, it is a feast of the harmonious coexistence of people, Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter and the city.

