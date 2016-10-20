Veritas Technologies Appoints David Dart as Chief of HR

Former Celanese vice president to lead global human resources, drive cultural transformation at Veritas



Veritas

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA  October 19, 2016  Veritas Technologies, the leader in information management, today announced that human resources veteran David Dart has joined the company as chief human resources officer (CHRO). Dart will lead global human resources (HR) and is responsible for all aspects of HR for the organization, including performance management, talent development, talent acquisition and compensation, as well as benefits. With more than 20 years of human resource and leadership experience, Darts extensive background spans all aspects of HR, including strategic change management and leadership development.



David brings unparalleled human resources experience to Veritas and will help us drive the cultural transformation and leadership development we want to see as we continue to develop as our own company, said Veritas CEO Bill Coleman. Its more important than ever to make sure we have the right talent and right people on our team to drive and support our vision for the future data management  and David has the know-how and expertise to help us achieve this.



Prior to Veritas, Dart held the position of vice president of Human Resources for Celanese Corporation, a Fortune 500 global technology and specialty materials company, where he led the strategy deployment efforts for the company. Dart has also held various HR leadership positions at Amgen, Ecolab, Bissell Homecare and ConAgra Foods.



Dart holds a bachelor's degree in biophysics and natural resources and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Prior to his career in HR, David spent seven years serving as a logistics officer with the U.S. Navy.







http://www.veritas.com



Veritas Technologies enables organizations to harness the power of their information, with information management solutions serving the worlds largest and most complex environments. Veritas works with organizations of all sizes, including 86 percent of global Fortune 500 companies, improving data availability and revealing insights to drive competitive advantage. www.veritas.com



Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Comments on this PressRelease