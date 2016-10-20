Redis Labs Recognized by Gartner in the 2016 Operational Database Management Systems Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities Reports

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the home of Redis, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the October 2016 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row. In tandem with the Magic Quadrant, Gartner also included Redis Labs in its OPDBMS Critical Capabilities research report.

Gartner's October 2016 Critical Capabilities research has given Redis Labs the second highest score for Distributed Variable Data as well as the Lightweight Events and Observations use cases.

"Redis Labs continues to lead the innovation in the operational database management systems market and garner accelerated market traction," said Ofer Bengal, co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs. "We believe these Gartner reports further validate the importance of our superior customer experience, ease of implementation, highest performance and quickest time to deployment."

With more than 6,200 enterprise customers and 55,000 Redis Cloud accounts, Redis Labs' products extend across a wide range of sectors, including finance, retail, media, communications, travel, education and transportation. This year alone, Redis Labs introduced visionary innovations including , and integrations with as well as .

To access the full Gartner OPDBMS Critical Capabilities report, visit: .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, Nick Heudecker | Donald Feinberg | Merv Adrian | Terilyn Palanca | Rick Greenwald, 05 October 2016

Critical Capabilities for Operational Database Management Systems, Merv Adrian | Donald Feinberg | Nick Heudecker | Terilyn Palanca | Rick Greenwald, 06 October 2016

is the open source home and commercial provider of , a database benchmarked as the world's fastest. Redis Labs' and solutions power cutting edge applications with blazing fast enterprise-class Redis and are trusted by thousands of customers for high performance, seamless scalability, true high availability and best-in-class expertise. These solutions enhance popular Redis use cases such as real-time analytics, fast high-volume transactions, in-app social functionality, application job management, queuing and caching.

Redis is ranked the #1 NoSQL (and #2 database) in User Satisfaction and Market Presence by , the top database technology on Docker by , the most popular NoSQL database in containers by , the #1 NoSQL among Top 10 Data Stores by and both the fastest growing database since January 2013 and one of the top three NoSQL databases by .

