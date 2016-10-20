Cloudaron Group Completes Acquisition of iTwin and Pro-Datech

To provide end-to-end cloud solutions to large enterprises

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Singapore-headquartered completes the acquisition of encryption startup iTwin and cloud integration service provider Pro-Datech. This strategic move strengthens the group's synergy by leveraging the experience of each business unit, allowing them to better provide tools for large organisations to move their enterprise software onto the Cloud.

While Pro-Datech prides itself with creating bespoke services as well as ensuring swift response time for their clients, iTwin lets their users access the internet securely from anywhere, through a user-friendly interface that requires only minimal IT knowledge. Both companies are Singapore-headquartered and experts in their areas: one in virtualisation and security, and the other end-to-end file encryption, plug-and-play virtual private network (VPN) and Remote Desktop Services. The new businesses acquired will bring unique propositions and innovation to the Cloudaron Group, who will be able to offer competitively priced services.

"Cloud computing transformation, for both large and small companies, is set to be one of the largest spending items for enterprise IT across Asia Pacific the next 5 years. The formation of Cloudaron Group is a step towards meeting this growing demand for cloud platforms and our goal of becoming Asia's leading partner to help organisations stay market-relevant," said CJ ONG, Cloudaron Group's Founder and CEO.

As a growing enterprise Cloudaron Group currently generates a growing run rate of SGD$20 million revenue per year. It has plans to list itself on the SGX Catalist in the near to mid term. The Group has previously received funding from various individual and institutional investors, including Fatfish Internet Group, Incuvest and the National Research Foundation, a unit of the Prime Minister Office of Singapore.

Headquartered out of Singapore, Cloudaron designs, builds and delivers complex cloud solutions for Government, Large Enterprise and Education clients. With a mix of proprietary technologies, a strong services arm and presence across the region, we work with our clients to help them achieve their cloud transformation goals. Cloudaron has successfully delivered solutions and services to a long list of large enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia. For more information, please visit

