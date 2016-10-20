A Simple and Happy Life with Airwheel Smart good quality Electric Walkcar

Airwheel electric walkcar has been well-recognized for its environmentally-friendliness and effectiveness as a daily transport.

(firmenpresse) - In response to the above call of the government and solve the road congestion and travel difficult problem, Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter was born, featured by low energy consumption, zero emission and portability. Through the core teams assiduous R&D, Airwheel intelligent electric scooter has overcome four main difficultiesrange, heat dissipation, security and cost. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel mini 2-wheeled electric scooter has always been considered as an effective low-carbon alternative transport that helps to solve the problem of traffic congestion, which reflects the social value of Airwheel electric scooters. But to individuals, whats the personal significance that Airwheel self-balancing scooter bring? The answer is companion. At first, people buy Airwheel for convenience, and they need scooter to commute between bus station and home. Gradually, some people rely on Airwheel in other occasions. And life will be unregretful if the beauties of world can be discovered. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786439923238703105



For example, one Airwheel electric scooter rider admits that he has changed his bad living habit of staying at home all day. With Airwheel, he begins to ride around after work and enjoy the outdoor scenery instead of lying in his couch. For many people, the small-sized and useful self-balancing scooter has become a friend that accompanies them whenever they need it. Bachelors are likely to ride Airwheel to arouse peoples association. Truthfully, riders are morally involved in riding with their beloved Airwheel. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786439767575580672



Airwheel electric one wheel is more suitable for those demanding riders who expect to experience thrills and adventures from riding, and single-wheeled scooter can satisfy the special need and entertains people greatly. People can play stunts and show their proficient riding skills to the audience like a sports player. While, the new foldable electric scooter Z5 and smart e bikes E6 and E3 are more preferred by girls. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be





Yesterday is history, tomorrow is mystery, but today is a gift. So it is wise to live at present without anxiety of looking backward or worrying about future. With Airwheel intelligent electric scooter, life can be enriched since it will carry you to see wonders of the outside world.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 11:33

Language: English

News-ID 501702

Character count: 2957

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease