Klövern has mandated Nordea and Swedbank to arrange fixed income investor

meetings starting on 20 October 2016. A SEK denominated senior unsecured capital

markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions (the "New Issue

Transaction"). Furthermore, Klövern announces its invitation to holders (the

"Holders") of its outstanding SEK 1,150,000,000 FRN bonds due 19 January 2017

(ISIN: SE0004868453)(the "January 2017 bonds") to tender their January 2017

bonds for cash, subject to the conditions outlined below. Holders are hereby

offered to participate in the New Issue Transaction.



Early Redemption

Conditional upon the consummation of the New Issue Transaction, Klövern intends

to make an early redemption of the January 2017 bonds in accordance with the

Terms & Conditions dated 19 October 2012. The January 2017 bonds will in an

early redemption event be redeemed at a price equal to 100.00 per cent. of the

nominal amount (plus accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the

preceding interest payment date until, and including, the relevant early

redemption date).



Tender Offer

For every nominal SEK 1,000,000 of bonds in the New Issue Transaction

irrevocably subscribed by a Holder, Klövern agrees to purchase from that Holder

nominally SEK 1,000,000 of the January 2017 bonds at a fixed cash price equal to



100.250 per cent. of the nominal amount (plus an amount equal to any accrued and

unpaid interest from, but excluding, the preceding interest payment date until,

and including, the relevant settlement date) (the "Tender Offer"). Holders may

receive priority allocation for the aggregate principal amount of bonds

subscribed for in the New Issue Transaction in relation to January 2017 bonds

tendered to Klövern.



The New Issue Transaction proceeds will be used for the refinancing of the

January 2017 bonds and for general corporate purposes. The acceptance of bonds

for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditional on the successful

completion, determined by Klövern, of the New Issue Transaction, on terms

satisfactory to Klövern in its sole discretion. Holders can only participate in

the Tender Offer by submitting a valid tender instruction.



Deadline

The Tender Offer expires at 17.00 CET on Tuesday 25 October 2016, unless

extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of Klövern.

Klövern will announce the results and whether any of the January 2017 bonds will

be accepted for the offer as soon as reasonably practicable after the pricing of

the New Issue Transaction. Settlement for any purchase of January 2017 bonds

pursuant to the Tender Offer is expected to take place on the same date as the

settlement of bonds subscribed for in the New Issue Transaction and will be no

later than Wednesday 9 November 2016.



Subject to applicable law, Klövern may, in its sole and absolute discretion,

extend, re-open, amend or waive any condition of or terminate the Tender Offer

at any time. Holders are advised to carefully read this announcement for the

details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Tender

Offer.



Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a

secondary trade via the Dealer Managers.



Participation

Holders will not receive a tender document for this tender transaction, and any

Holders wishing to participate in the Tender Offer should contact the arranging

banks using the contact details below to receive an acceptance form, which

includes the details of how to participate in the Tender Offer. Tender

instructions given via the acceptance form are irrevocable by the Holders,

except in the limited circumstance described in the acceptance form. Holders

should only submit their tender instructions to one of the arranging banks.



Joint Bookrunners and Dealer Managers

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +45 6161 2996,

E-mail: Nordealiabilitymanagement(at)nordea.com





Swedbank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 700 90 22

E-mail: Syndicate(at)swedbank.se





Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult(at)klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby(at)klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to

offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-

mail: info(at)klovern.se.



This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30

CET on 20 October 2016.





