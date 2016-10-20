Smart Street Lighting Leader Telensa Appoints David Brown as VP Sales EMEA

Expands team in response to sharp increase in demand as LED & controls projects proliferate

(firmenpresse) - Expands team in response to sharp increase in demand as LED & controls projects proliferate



Cambridge, UK - 20th October 2016 - Telensa, the leader in connected street lighting and smart city applications, has appointed David Brown as VP Sales EMEA. David leads a team enhanced to respond to a surge in demand, as cities around the world switch to energy-efficient LED streetlights equipped with smart controls. He joins Telensa from Echelon, the industrial control networking company where, as Sales Director EMEA, he led engagements in lighting and building automation control systems.



Telensa PLANet wireless controls pay for themselves with extra energy savings and streamlined maintenance. They enable localised customisation of lighting levels and provide a city-wide array for smart city sensor applications. With a footprint of more than one million connected streetlights around the world, Telensa is the undisputed leader in this rapidly growing market.



Telensa has also made key additions within the EMEA commercial team:



Keith Henry has expanded his established position with Telensa to become technical sales manager EMEA. Keith has extensive outdoor lighting experience, with 30 years of expertise spanning municipalities and vendors such as Philips Lighting and SELC.

Sara Lee has joined Telensa as UK Account Manager. Sara brings more than 20 years of experience with Philips Lighting, most recently in key account supply chain management.



Telensas sustained revenue growth is driven by the switch to LED and our solutions compelling business case, said Will Gibson, CEO Telensa. In David, Keith and Sara we have an EMEA team of unparalleled expertise to accelerate our commercial momentum.







