autoGraph CEO Henry Lawson to Deliver Personalization Keynote at Incite Marketing Summit and Speak at DataIQ Futures Conference

Lawson and autoGraph's COO Stacey Anklam, to share success stories of User Generated Profiles with top global marketing and business leaders

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the providers of User Generated Profiles, announced today the upcoming conferences the company's co-founder and CEO, Henry Lawson and COO, Stacey Anklam, will be featured as speakers: Forrester Age of the Customer, DataIQ Futures Summit, Incite Marketing Summit and The Email Conference. They will share insights on the success stories of User Generated Profiles to marketing and business executives from leading global brands in attendance.

Lawson and Anklam will be on stage to engage the audience on the future of marketing personalization strategies, highlighting the role of User Generated Profiles in providing a unique solution that also meets newly established data and privacy regulations. As leaders in customer engagement and acquisition solutions, which are fully compliant with General Data Protection Regulations and policies set by the United States Federal Communications Commission, autoGraph's c-suite executives will be sharing insight and results achieved from brands during the sessions at the upcoming events including:

A top three UK retailer combines existing customer data with User Generated Profiles to achieve 25 times increase in conversion rate

The UK's number one luxury retail destination, Regent Street, delivers contextually relevant one-to-one communications to visitors via User Generated Profiles

A global mobile network operator stays on the right side of data privacy by generating first party opt-in permissions via User Generated Profiles

"It's an incredible privilege to speak at these important conferences -- the combination of building trust and marketing results is at the top of most marketers' agendas today -- the changing regulations and sentiment make this a 2017 issue for leading global brands," said Lawson. "With so many brands now using User Generated Profiles and building both trust and revenues, we want to make sure brands understand this can be a win:win. The right personalization increases response, conversion and engagement rates, and is fully compliant with data privacy regulations."

Through the remainder of 2016, Henry Lawson will be speaking at the following conferences:

The Future of Data: How Trust and Transparency is the Future of Customer Engagement

Personalization Stream: User Generated Profiles are the future of personalized marketing

Prove The ROI Of Your Email Strategy With The Best Metrics & Tools For Your Organization - How Can You Best Attribute Results To Email Campaigns Directly?

While, Stacey Anklam will be speaking at:

The New Rules of Customer Loyalty

To learn more about the conference sessions being given by Lawson and Anklam, please visit . To learn more about autoGraph, please visit .

provide User Generated Profiles via the Profile Cloud to database and loyalty marketers, advertisers and agencies to optimize customer acquisition, retention and experience. Unlike third-party data providers, autoGraph's patented SaaS platform generates and enriches first-party, opted-in profiles for targeted, hyper-personalized 1:1 marketing communications and engagement with customers. Clients include one of the top 3 Supermarkets, Retail Estate Owners, Telecommunications Carriers, CPG and financial services providers in the US, UK and continental Europe. autoGraph's User Generated Profiles are fully compliant with data privacy, General Data Protection Regulations and US Federal Communications Commission.

autoGraph.me is based in Seattle, WA and London and is venture capital-backed by Voyager Capital and Rally Capital.

