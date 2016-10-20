QuickLogic Ships 40 Millionth Display Bridge Solution

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has shipped more than 40 million units of its ultra-low power and display bridging solutions. These solutions bridge multiple interface standards between various processors and displays for a wide range of mobile and handheld devices. Some of the world's largest mobile device manufacturers, including Lenovo, Motorola and Samsung, have designed in ArcticLink III solutions.

"Our ArcticLink III solution has maintained a steady momentum of customer adoption," said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic. "The unique architecture of the platform addresses some of the most challenging issues for OEMs and system designers, such as bridging mismatched display standards, achieving optimum visual display enhancement, or extending battery life."

QuickLogic's ArcticLink III BX solution platform features a variety of display bridge variants, useful for applications from a tablet-based RGB-to-LVDS design, or in more complex smartphone designs where a MIPI-DSI output from the processor needs to drive embedded displays, pico projectors or other off-chip display interfaces.

The ArcticLink III BX is pin-identical with QuickLogic's ArcticLink III solution, which adds display optimization features. This compatibility allows system designers to easily transition from the BX to a VX device to harness the display power savings and viewability advantages only available in the VX option.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

The QuickLogic logo, QuickLogic and ArcticLink are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

