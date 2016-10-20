Lithia Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share for Third Quarter

MEDFORD, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.

2016 third quarter unadjusted net income was $54.0 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2015. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2016 was $52.0 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to 2015 third quarter adjusted net income of $53.6 million, or $2.03 per diluted share.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2016 third quarter adjusted results exclude a non-core benefit of $0.08 related to an equity investment. The 2015 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.39 non-core net loss related to an employee transition agreement partially offset by an equity investment.

Third quarter 2016 revenue increased $185.1 million, or 9%, to $2.3 billion from $2.1 billion for the third quarter 2015.

Total same store sales increased 4%

New vehicle same store sales increased 1%

Used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

Service, body and parts same store sales increased 10%

Same store F&I per unit increased $98 to $1,302

SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit was 67.6%

For the first nine months of 2016, revenues increased 8.8% to $6.4 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in the first nine months of 2015. Unadjusted net income for the first nine months of 2016 was $5.69 per diluted share, compared to $5.10 per diluted share for the similar period in 2015. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the first nine months of 2016 increased 5.5% to $5.57 from $5.28 for the first nine months of 2015.

"Though considerable opportunities remain, we delivered record results in the third quarter," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Our store leadership increased revenue in all departments, though selling expense grew slightly. In the moderating new vehicle sales environment, sustaining sales volume and taking market share from our competitors is crucial to future incremental used vehicle and service transactions, and maintains high performance levels for our manufacturer partners to earn continued support for acquisitions. Our entrepreneurial leaders are adjusting to the dynamic marketplace and will seek continued earnings growth in the future."

Through October of this year, we have completed the acquisition of 14 stores and opened one store: the Carbone Auto Group, a nine store platform based in New York and Vermont; a Subaru store in Riverside, California, a Toyota store in Milford, Massachusetts, a Ford store in Thousand Oaks, California; a Volkswagen store in Freehold, New Jersey, a Ford store in Casper, Wyoming and an Audi store in Calabasas, California.

Mr. DeBoer added, "As we have previously discussed, the benefit of a moderating new vehicle sales environment is the rationalization of acquisition price expectations. We have added over $1.0 billion in estimated annualized revenue so far this year, and are optimistic that a significant number of targets remain available. By seeking stores where opportunities to improve performance are plentiful, we position ourselves to purchase at attractive multiples and generate industry-leading return on investment. Additionally, our low leverage ratio should ensure borrowing capacity to remain acquisitive through the vehicle sales cycle."

Effective January 1, 2017, Chris Holzshu, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. John North, Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the changes, Mr. DeBoer stated, "Given our ambitious growth objectives, ensuring we maximize employee potential to further improve our performance-based culture is critical to our success. Chris' promotion emphasizes the importance of each and every team member and how accelerating employee development to earn customers for life is vital to our future. As Executive Vice President, Chris will lead our human resource, information technology and store administration teams. Additionally, I am pleased with the success of our leadership development as demonstrated by John's promotion to CFO. Both Chris and John exemplify our core values of continuous improvement and personal ownership. On behalf of the entire organization and our Board of Directors, congratulations."

We ended the third quarter with $24 million in cash and $122 million in availability under our credit facilities. Additionally, approximately $258 million of our operating real estate is currently unfinanced, which we estimate could provide $193 million in capital, for total potential liquidity of $339 million.

Our Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.25 per share related to third quarter 2016 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on November 25, 2016 to shareholders of record on November 11, 2016.

In the third quarter 2016, we repurchased 44,250 shares at a weighted average price of $84.12 per share. In the first nine months of 2016, we have deployed $108 million to repurchase 5% of our outstanding float or 1.2 million shares at a weighted average price of $79.05. Approximately $197 million remains available under our existing repurchase authorization.

We project 2016 full year earnings of $7.40 to $7.45 per diluted share. This projection is based on the following annual assumptions:

Total revenues of $8.5 to $8.6 billion

New vehicle same store sales increasing 2.5%

New vehicle gross margin of 5.7% to 5.9%

Used vehicle same store sales increasing 9.5%

Used vehicle gross margin of 11.7% to 11.9%

Service body and parts same store sales increasing 8.5%

Service body and parts gross margin of 48.2% to 48.4%

Finance and insurance gross profit of $1,260 to $1,280 per unit

Tax rate of 39.5%

Average diluted shares outstanding of 25.5 million

We project 2017 full year earnings of $8.00 to $8.30 per diluted share. This projection is based on the following annual assumptions:

Total revenues of $9.2 to $9.4 billion

New vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

New vehicle gross margin of 5.5% to 5.7%

Used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

Used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7%

Service body and parts same store sales increasing 5.0%

Service body and parts gross margin of 48.2% to 48.4%

Finance and insurance gross profit of $1,270 to $1,295 per unit

Tax rate of 39.5%

Average diluted shares outstanding of 25.3 million

These projections exclude the impact of future acquisitions, dispositions and non-core items. Actual results may be affected by items described under Forward-Looking Statements below.

The third quarter conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the third quarter results has been added to our investor relations website.

To listen live on our website or for replay, visit and click on webcasts.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500. Lithia sells 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles at 152 stores in 17 states. Lithia also arranges finance, warranty, and credit insurance contracts. In addition, Lithia provides vehicle parts, maintenance and repair services at all of its locations.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

Expected operating results, such as improved store efficiency and performance; generating 2016 full year earnings of $7.40 to $7.45 per diluted share; generating 2017 full year earnings of $8.00 to $8.30 per diluted share and all projections set forth under the headings "2016 Outlook" and "2017 Earnings Guidance";

Anticipated national new car sales levels;

Our ability to improve store performance;

Anticipated acquisition opportunities and additions of dealership locations to our portfolio in the future; and our ability to achieve returns on investment;

Anticipated revenues from acquired stores; and

Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

This press release and the attached financial tables contain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenues and gross profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of gross profit, and adjusted pre-tax margin. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Kontakt-Informationen:

Lithia Motors

MEDFORD, OR





