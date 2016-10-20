Sonasoft Releases Major Upgrade to Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software Solution to Coincide with Ingram Micro Reseller Launch

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), a leader in innovative archiving and eDiscovery solutions, announces the release of SonaVault 5.0, which is a major upgrade to its email archiving and eDiscovery software. SonaVault 5.0 now features a performance boost that archives email and produces complex eDiscovery searches eight times faster than previous versions. This upgrade also includes a modern user interface that notably increases SonaVault 5.0's ease of use and appeal. This upgrade coincides with Sonasoft's launch with Ingram Micro's Reseller Program, which is expected to go live later this month.

"Sonasoft is committed to make the Ingram Micro Reseller launch a success," said Mike Khanna, Director of Sales. "We did an extensive upgrade to our SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Solution so that it now not only performs with blazing speed, it also looks great. Appeal is important because SonaVault 5.0 will now be presented to thousands of potential new customers, and we are determined to put our best foot forward with our reseller launch. Our eDiscovery capabilities also clearly distinguish SonaVault 5.0 from the competition. Now, our pinpoint accuracy with our eDiscovery searches is faster than ever."

"Sonasoft's development team figured out an innovative way to make SonaVault 5.0 archive and produce accurate eDiscovery results faster than our competitors," said Neil Kumar, Vice President of Client Services and Operations. "But that's not all. Our new update has already solved one client's huge headache. In this case, a competing solution had allowed over 2.1 million emails to pile up in its Microsoft journaling mailbox. This was a serious threat; it could have made the customer's mission-critical Microsoft Exchange Server unstable or even fail. SonaVault 5.0 was able to clear the client's journal mailbox and safely secure all those emails in just a few days. Our speed and accuracy places SonaVault 5.0 on the enterprise level and offers customers a uniquely high value proposition."

"Our new upgrade also saved another customer," continued Neil Kumar. "This client had installed a widely used competing solution that could only export its email into PST files that used a deprecated message class, which Microsoft no longer supports. This made it nearly impossible for the client to import its email into another archiving system. Feeling abandoned, this customer turned to Sonasoft for a solution. Our team developed a way that our upgraded PST Utility, which is included in SonaVault 5.0, could ingest these deprecated PST files into the SonaVault 5.0 archive, and the customer is no longer held hostage to its former archiving software."

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets with the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving in the cloud as well as data export and migration services for competing archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

