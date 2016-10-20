Dimension Data Takes Data Analytics To The London Six Day Cycling Series

(firmenpresse) - Cycling fans can expect an unprecedented close up viewing experience of the speed, cadence and heart rate of some of the worlds fastest cycling professionals
London, UK 20 October 2016 - Dimension Data has signed a three-year technology partner agreement with UK-based sports management company Madison Sports Group to deliver data and analytics for their Six Day indoor cycling series in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and Majorca. The first Six Day cycle event takes place from 25 to 30 October at the Lee Valley Velodrome, London.
The Six Day Series is an elite indoor track cycling competition featuring some of the worlds best professional riders. Teams of two riders participate in multiple races across a variety of sprint and endurance disciplines. The team that takes the most laps on the rest of the field will lead the general classification.
All bikes and riders will be fitted with speed, cadence, and heart rate sensors. In addition, Dimension Datas technology will track the location of every bike. The data will be analysed, transmitted from the sensors via Dimension Datas dedicated network, and displayed in real-time on screens in the velodrome, and also via Eurosports live TV broadcast. Cycling fans can also follow the race via the Six Day Series website.
Rob Webster, With speeds on the track of over 70 kms, our technology team on the ground is looking forward to tracking and analysing some of the worlds fastest cycling professionals up close and in real-time. And for the first time well also be tracking the heart rate of all the riders participating in the Six Day Series.
Dimension Datas analytics platform will be hosted purely in the cloud. In addition, the company is using its race in a case which comprises minimal infrastructure on the ground. This means our technology solution can easily be transported and quickly set up at different venues, says Webster.
Mark Darbon, CEO Madison Sports Group says, Our goal is to deliver an unprecedented viewing experience to our fans, whether theyre at the velodrome, watching the races on the TV in their home, or following our website. We see technology as being at the heart of this and are excited to work with Dimension Data to keep us at the cutting edge across all of our events.
Dimension Data uses the power of technology to help organisations achieve great things in the digital era. As a member of the NTT Group, we accelerate our clients ambitions through digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, workspaces for tomorrow, and cybersecurity. With a turnover of USD 7.5 billion, offices in 58 countries, and 31,000 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are, at every stage of their technology journey. Were proud to be the Official Technology Partner of Amaury Sport Organisation, which owns the Tour de France, and the title partner of the cycling team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com/
