Airwheel M3 High quality Electric Drift Hoverboard Helps You To De-Stress

As the pace of modern life continues to quicken, pressure seems to be on the increase all the time. Work pressure refers to the strain, either physical or mental or both, coming from one's work.

(firmenpresse) - The whole market for electric scooters stirred up a vogue for two-wheeled intelligent scooter. Since then, Airwheel ushered in the age of electric hoverboard. In 2015, Airwheel called another new product release conference, in which the electric air board M3 came under the attention of the attendees. It is highly likely that a new age of electric skateboard is approaching. The distance of wireless remote control reach as much as 10 m. Via wireless remote control technology, it makes an reality the speed adjustable. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781767412836282373



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The new brand model of Airwheel M3 electric drift hoverboard is a new concept personal transport. This type of electric skateboard is powered by electricity. Thereby it offers an effortless ride. Even if the rider covers a long distance on M3, he will never feel a bit tired and he must have the sufficient energy to travel for a long time still. In respect of introduction of new technology, it can be wireless remote controlled. This is M3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781419668200230912



In the public mind, the skateboard is merely for youngsters. At any park or in the street, it is fairly easy to see some naughty boys playing skateboards and showing some thrilling skills in manipulating skateboards. If it serves as a personal transport, it has to cost a lot of physical force to provide the skate with driving force. Therefore, there are some people does not like it very much. And the Airwheel Z series of 2-wheeled electric scooter with Z3 and Z5 broke the image in the public mind. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Its triple folding system enables individuals to easily carry Z3 and Z5 foldable electric scooters into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car. The battery is in a modular design, easy to disassemble and replace. What's more, an USB port is added to Z5s battery to charge mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw





The new phase of Airwheel Electric Drift Hoverboard is coming.



