(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Southern California Edison (SCE) (Rosemead, California), the unit of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) (Rosemead, California), unveiled its proposed five-year, $23.4 billion capital program in a business update presentation to investors last month. The utility's proposed 2016-2020 capital budget represents a $4.2 billion increase over the utility's capital spending for the 2011-2015 period.

