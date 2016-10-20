GreenVision Systems Retains Los Angeles SEC Law Firm Dieterich and Associates for an S-1 Registration Statement for Their 4,300+ New Shareholders from Mentor Capital Inc.

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that their jointly owned Puerto Rico medical cannabis subsidiary GreenVision Systems, has retained the Los Angeles SEC law firm, Dieterich and Associates, to file an S-1 registration statement for the 4,300+ new shareholders from Mentor Capital Inc.

"The 500,000 GreenVision shares being registered for the 4,300+ new shareholders from Mentor Capital will upon an effective registration statement become GreenVision's float," stated StereoVision's CEO Jack Honour. "StereoVision is funding GreenVision's start-up and with GreenVision's authorization of 10mil shares, through a fully funded GreenVision Reg D 506c offering, StereoVision is expected to remain GreenVision's largest stakeholder. Per the agreement, StereoVision receives a post financing 33% of all of GreenVision's earnings in perpetuity and 33% of any potential sale price. We're currently in substantive discussions with Broker-Dealers pursuant to GreenVision's Reg D 506c offering."

. () headquartered in Las Vegas StereoVision (SVE) is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content, and the medical marijuana and hemp industries. SVE generates a variety of Intellectual Properties and technologies for the many existing and emerging content distribution platforms. SVE is also focused on the legal cultivation, manufacturing, and transportation of medical cannabis products in Puerto Rico our planned state of the art medical cannabis facility, and our hemp farming business through our jointly owned Puerto Rico subsidiary GreenVision Systems.

() Based in San Diego, Mentor Capital Inc. is a publicly operating company (OTCQB: MNTR) that acquires and/or provides liquidity for medical and recreational use cannabis companies. Mentor's preferred focus is medical cannabis and Mentor seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson's disease, glaucoma, and blunting chronic pain.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information, this news release may contain "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

