BlackRock(R) Canada Announces October Distributions on Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2016 distribution for Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. (the "Corporation"). Unitholders of record on October 31, 2016 will receive cash distributions payable on November 14, 2016.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

The ex-dividend date for Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. is October 27, 2016.

The Articles of the Corporation governing the Corporation provide that no distributions will be paid on the Class A Capital Shares if, in respect of a cash distribution, after payment of the distribution by the Corporation, the NAV per Unit (a "Unit" consists of one Class A Capital Share and one Preferred Share of the Corporation) would be less than $15.00. The NAV per Unit was $16.71 as of October 19th. Given the potential for ongoing volatility in the Corporation's NAV per Unit, there is no assurance that future monthly distributions will be paid on the Class A Capital Shares.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at / Twitter: (at)BlackRockCA / Blog:

This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. at its head office located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, P.O. Box 614, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1 or by calling 416-643-4000. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in Big Bank Big Oil Split Corp. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

