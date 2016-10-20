A Pub Crawl in Les Menuires

This route through the centre of La Croisette allows the post-ski reveller to discover some of the best après-ski joints in Les Menuires.

(firmenpresse) - Picture this: youve spent the day carving the pistes and ripping up the powder with your mates. You want nothing more than a review of the afternoons antics over an ice-cold beer, and maybe some more recreation and refreshment as the evening wears on.



Whether youre staying at our catered chalets in the peaceful village of Le Bettaix or in the busy centre of Les Bruyères, this pub crawl route through La Croisette in centre of Les Menuires is a fun and social way to finish off an action-packed day storming the slopes of the Three Valleys.



Bar Le Tilbury



The Tilbury is the first stop off on our crawl in La Croisette, fresh from the slopes. Its a popular bar with locals and visitors alike, who meet for a drink and a debrief of the days skiing on the large terrace. A sophisticated, Corchevel-style lounge bar, it isnt; this typically French alpine drinking establishment offers great discounts, with reasonably priced drinks that range from hot chocolate to hard spirits.



LOisans



A few doors down from The Tilbury is LOisans, a bar and brasserie which is busy from 4pm onwards. If youre feeling peckish, you can line your stomach with one of its delicious Savoyard specialities, such as Apple Raclette  raclette cheese on a baked potato served with sausage and green salad. LOisans serves a great selection of beers from around the world as well as a collection of exciting and adventurous cocktails, making it a prime après spot.



Le Kube



If, after all that cheese, youre feeling content and would prefer to spend the rest of your evening chilling with your mates before heading back to one of our catered chalets, its definitely worth the walk to Le Kube. This piano bar has a sophisticated vibe with its stylish sofas and extensive range of cocktails. It has live music from 5.30pm and a DJ from 10pm, ensuring a classy and relatively uncrowded atmosphere all night long.



Le Leeberty





It could be, however, that you havent had nearly enough cheese: instead you might feel the need for some dance-along Euro pop, in which case Le Leeberty is the nightclub for you. The combination of fantastic DJs and a banging sound system make this place the perfect end to a stellar day of skiing.



Back to the Chalet



The best thing about catered chalets is that the fun doesnt have to stop when you get home. Unlike a hotel, a chalet allows you to sit around a table together and enjoy a few more beverages of your choice, no matter what time you stumble through the door  let the drinking games commence! All of our accommodation options in Les Menuires feature an outdoor hot-tub. Why not finally finish the day with a brandy and a soak in the hot-tub while you stare up at the star-strewn sky. Pure bliss!



Whatever your après-ski style, our catered chalets in Les Menuires provide the perfect base from which to visit the local watering holes and sample some Savoyard specialities.





Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century.

