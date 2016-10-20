Research Out of Mexico Demonstrates Efficacy of Medical Marijuana's (MJNA) RSHO-X -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering new research, done in Mexico, that demonstrates the efficacy of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) RSHO-X in the treatment of children with refractory epilepsy. The study, conducted by Dr. Carlos G. Aguirre Velazquez, reported 60% of 53 children treated with cannabidiol ("CBD") oil experienced a reduction in seizures, including 16% that were completely free of seizures and 51% that experienced a moderate to important improvement.

"This is such exciting news for our company and we are honored and humbled to witness this new work performed by Dr. Velazquez," said Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are proud to be the first company with CBD products approved by the Mexico government, and thrilled to see the results that our products are producing for the quality of life for families that otherwise had no options."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. secured the right to import its RSHO-X CBD oil into Mexico in early February 2016 when the Health Department of Mexico ("COFEPRIS") issued the country's first-ever government permits for a medicinal cannabis product. The move followed a series of Congressional hearings in January where the company joined other advocates in Mexico City to lobby for the legalization of the drug for treating numerous serious medical conditions.

The market for cannabinoid-based treatments in Mexico could be roughly the same size as California's enormous market -- and President Pena Nieto has already proposed legalizing medical marijuana and easing limits for personal use of the drug. In late 2015, the Mexican Supreme Court also ruled that marijuana for recreational use could be legalized under the Constitution, which could pave the way for a dramatically changed market.

In addition to Mexico, the company has been successful in securing the rights to import its CBD oils into a number of other countries around the world, including Paraguay, Brazil, and Puerto Rico. These licenses permit the import of RSHO to treat a growing number of medical indications, including epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and cancer pain and related symptoms -- a much more diverse array than prescription cannabinoids.

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit .

The Company is committed to consistently providing the highest-quality CBD hemp oil products on the market. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, . Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the for discounted products.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

