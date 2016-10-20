Ovation Music & Studios, Inc. To Begin New Business Model With Completion Of Music Footprint

(firmenpresse) - BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ovation Music & Studios, Inc. (OTC PINK: OVMS) (the "Company") , and , begins development of new business model around franchise opportunities.

The Company has begun to deploy its business model that includes franchising its music education and recording business while rolling out other businesses and concepts that may become future franchise opportunities.

The Boca Raton location of Ovation Music & Studios, Inc., which has over the years produced some of the top local youth music talent and bands, has begun the roll out of its first of a kind recording studio.

"This is exciting times for Ovation Music as we take the next steps and provide in-house recording that is essential to the Ovation Music footprint," stated Thomas L. DiStefano III, company CEO. "Upon completion of the recording studio Ovation Music will be ready to roll out, now in the South Florida market," he concluded.

The studios may be used to record musicians, artists for advertisements or in film, television or animation, or to record their accompanying musical soundtracks. A typical recording studio consists of a room called the "studio" or "live room", where instrumentalists and vocalists perform; and the "", where operate consoles or computers with specialized software suites to manipulate and route the sound for or recording with smaller rooms called "isolation booths" present to accommodate loud instruments such as drums or electric guitar, to keep these sounds from being audible to the that are capturing the sounds from other instruments, or to provide "drier" rooms for recording vocals or quieter acoustic instruments.

"The recording studio is an important asset in defining the Ovation Music brand, we will be able to help define the South Florida music scene," Scotty Rippons, Ovation Music, Boca Raton-GM.

Expanding their current business plan the Company has begun looking into franchising the Ovation Music business as well as finding and developing new businesses that provide franchise opportunities.

The first new project the Company has planned is to roll out a pizzeria restaurant concept that Mr. DiStefano has had in development for years. Mr. DiStefano spent ten years as a restaurant and night club owner with specialty in the pizzeria restaurant and frozen pizza business with a multiple locations.

The new pizzeria concept is developed from earlier success, has been redesigned around a casual open floorplan and kitchen. The Company is in the early stages of raising the required capital to roll out its footprint location and is researching locations in the Northeast, US. Like with Ovation Music the initial pizzeria restaurant concept is being developed as a franchise opportunity.

The Company is currently preparing an offering document with a completed business plan for distribution to raise the capital required for the initial buildout of the restaurant pizzeria footprint location.

.

The Company develops businesses for future franchise opportunities and is currently developing Ovation Music & Studio Boca Raton as a potential franchise. The Company is preparing to enter the restaurant pizzeria space with a developed business model as a franchise opportunity.

This release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. These statements are based on current estimates and projections about the Company's business, which are derived in part on assumptions of its management, and are not guarantees of future performance, as such performance is difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's limited operating history, ability to execute effectively its business plan, economic and political conditions, changes in consumer behavior and the introduction of competing products having technological and/or other advantage, the Company's, the limited financial resources, and conditions of equity markets. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. No information in this press release should be construed as an indication of the Company's future revenues or financial results.

