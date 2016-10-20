ADP Marketplace: Now the Largest Human Capital Management App Ecosystem

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Ask HR professionals what's the most frustrating part of their jobs, and you'll likely hear "I have to deal with too many applications." But behind the scenes, the bigger issue is that these applications -- and the employee data behind them -- are not connected.

This is the problem that ADP® set out to solve when it launched in October 2014. The cloud-based platform was the first of its kind to create an environment where developers and clients can access human capital management-related (HCM) open application programming interfaces (APIs) to integrate various employer- and employee-based solutions. For companies this means they can securely connect various applications to their ADP data and remove the hassle of inputting data manually or performing data imports.

ADP Marketplace clients continue to benefit from these features, including:

, a consulting firm that offers geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering services and more, was able to save time by using ADP Marketplace to offer personal identity theft protection to its employees. "We've been thinking about offering personal identification theft protection as an employee benefit for some time," says Tracy Hannuksela, Landau Associates' Human Resources Director. "I must have researched this for about a year. Then, one morning, I logged in to ADP Workforce Now® and got a pop-up message for ADP Marketplace. I clicked on the link and it didn't take me long before I found what I was looking for in Core ID."

, a health information management services company that provides customizable medical coding and compliance solutions, recently purchased and launched an app from ADP Marketplace called BerniePortal. "Using the portal app has enabled us to eliminate four steps when it comes to onboarding a new hire," said Rebekah Michel, PHR, HRCP, Peak's Human Resources Director. "Having fewer steps in any HR process will save you time."

"With ADP Marketplace, we first set out to make HCM technology open and integrated -- so organizations could focus on engaging employees from hire to retire instead of building integrations," said Don Weinstein, chief strategy officer for ADP. "Today, we are seeing a growing number of organizations who are not only finding and using applications on ADP Marketplace, but are also using our APIs to connect their employee data."

ADP Marketplace is a cloud-based app store designed to help employers dynamically manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP and world-class partners. This enables companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

According to the ADP Research Institute®, the typical large company operates more than 31 separate HR applications and 33 payroll systems. Many HR systems currently lack the ability to share workforce data with each other -- and other core business systems. Today's constantly evolving business environment requires a digital enterprise application shopping experience and seamless data integration capabilities across solutions to drive meaningful business productivity.

ADP, ADP Research Institute, ADP Workforce Now and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP, ADP Research Institute, ADP Workforce Now and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

