(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Hootsuite, the world's most widely used platform for managing social media, has surpassed 15 million global users, just weeks after hosting the world's largest online social media conference attracting more than 22,000 registrants from 136 countries.

Since the company was founded in 2008, Hootsuite has become the industry standard for helping businesses manage social media. More than 2,500 enterprise organizations such as AccorHotels, Allianz Worldwide Partners S.A.S., eHarmony, Monster, Sony Music Entertainment and Virgin use Hootsuite to connect with customers on social.

"What was once the focus of a small number of enthusiasts inside an organization, today social media is at the heart of the digital strategy of the largest and most successful businesses," said chief marketing officer at Hootsuite. "Hootsuite makes social media approachable for all businesses, including those in regulated industries, government or higher education. Every day, we see companies use our platform in unique, innovative ways to engage with their customers."

Connect via Hootsuite Shared Insights, Trends and Best Practices

On October 5th, Hootsuite hosted Connect via Hootsuite, the world's largest online social media conference. The conference brought together global brands, vendors, innovators and thought leaders to discuss key industry trends and best practices in social strategies. The virtual event also included sessions focused on increasing engagement and brand awareness and protection, driving leads and closing sales and increasing productivity using social.

"Social gives me an opportunity to talk about what's going on in our country, to talk about our brand and what's happening, and most importantly, it gives us a chance to listen to the trends. Social also allows me to hear many opinions, both good, and maybe bad, about what people think of our products," said Janet Kennedy, president of Microsoft Canada. "Any CEO or C-level executive that isn't paying attention to social, frankly, I highly recommend that they do. Social listening, reacting and responding to customer posts are a critical part of what we do when we talk about the digital transformation."

"Social customers can transform your business. Providing customer service on Twitter has resonated on the platform since its inception because messages are public, conversational, real-time, and widely distributed," said Rob Hamilton, senior strategic partner manager of Twitter. "Engagement is about having human conversations with your users and helping them solve their individual inquiries. Responding this way will drive your customers to come back. They will see you as a trusted brand. And social provides that experience."

