Luxury Alabama Resort Gears Up for Year-End Holiday Events

(firmenpresse) - POINT CLEAR, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Grand holiday plans come together easily on the Gulf Coast with the festive décor, intuitive service and of a prominent Point Clear golf resort. Whether planning a family gathering for Thanksgiving, a personal holiday or a stylish start to the New Year, the Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa is prepared to help bring magic to the holiday season.

From Christmas shopping at Fairhope boutiques to spectacular holiday décor revealed the day after Thanksgiving, plans this year at the Grand Hotel are better than ever. Massive oaks with twinkling lights, a gingerbread version of The Grand, wreaths, poinsettias and Christmas trees will all be in place to create a unique holiday experience.

Whether seeking to relax and recharge from holiday stress with world-class treatments in the resort's spa, hosting a holiday event or planning a , the Grand is offering packages and planning events throughout the holiday season.

Be thankful for family and friends while enjoying sunset walks along Mobile Bay, the warmth of the fire pits, a spectacular Thanksgiving feast and best of all - no dishes to wash. Thanksgiving at the Grand Hotel is legendary for locals and visitors alike. Resort guests can enjoy Thanksgiving in the dining room or a massive dinner buffet in the ballrooms. Hotel accommodations start at $359.

The Gingerbread Village features a massive replica of the Grand Hotel and will be unveiled the day after Thanksgiving, along with added holiday décor. Spectacular Christmas trees and hundreds of poinsettias will adorn the property, complimenting the resort's famed oak trees filled with white lights. Hotel rooms around Christmas start at $269 and are available at .

Santa Claus is coming to town! Start planning now for an appetizing breakfast buffet at the resort's Four Diamond restaurant. Breakfast with Santa will be featured in the dining room on Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. The breakfast buffet will be served from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and Santa will be visiting from 8 to 10 a.m. with photos also available. Reservations are required for this popular event, so calling the hotel early at 251.928.9201 is recommended to secure this fun occasion.

End 2016 with a meal in the Grand Steakhouse, relaxing by a fire or cozying up with room service for two! A Grand start to 2017 can easily include a sunrise view, a round of golf, spa treatments or writing resolutions while relaxing in a hammock under the oaks. Ideal for a romantic getaway to the gulf coast, a variety of packages are available.

The Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa brings a host of amenities together that allow guests to enjoy a dynamic hotel experience filled with thoughtful services and elegant surroundings so they can make the most of their travel time. Golf courses at the Lakewood Club, a full menu of relaxing spa services at the Grand Spa, expansive swimming pools, tennis courts and the on-site white sand beach of Mobile Bay set the stage for fun and relaxation. With 43,810 square feet of event space, high-tech business services, dedicated event managers and skilled culinary professionals, the Grand is an inviting destination for business events that allow travelers the opportunity to blend work and play.

