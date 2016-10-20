LightPath Technologies Selected as a Recommended Lens Supplier for ULIS Micro80 Gen2(TM) Thermal Sensor Array

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company" or "we"), a leading vertically integrated , and of and , today announced its selection by ULIS as a recommended supplier of thermal imaging lens assemblies for use with the new ULIS Micro80 Gen2 thermal sensor. Based in France, ULIS produces one of the largest ranges of thermal image sensors in the world and participates in a global market for advanced sensors for smart buildings that, according to , will reach nearly $3.7 billion by 2020.

LightPath offers a customized selection of wide field-of-view lenses compatible with the ULIS Micro80 Gen2 sensor. These sensors utilize LightPath's high-quality chalcogenide glass and operate in the 8µm to 14µm long-wave infrared (LWIR) waveband. LightPath's engineering team has collaborated with ULIS engineers to achieve the optimal balance of performance and cost for wide field-of-view lenses. Using chalcogenide glass, the lenses are light weight, passively athermal over a broad temperature range of -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C, and economically practical. LightPath's advanced precision glass molding expertise and proprietary tooling techniques enable a highly repeatable process that is scalable to high volume production.

"LightPath is pleased to have been selected to cooperate with ULIS, which has a reputation for high quality products," commented Steve Beninato, LightPath's Executive Director of Global Sales and Marketing. "As we strive to meet the needs of all of our customers, LightPath's advanced engineering and high volume production capabilities are increasingly being recognized around the world."

ULIS, a manufacturer of innovative thermal sensors for the surveillance, thermography, firefighting, outdoor leisure and automotive markets, announced the availability of Micro80 Gen2, an advanced functionality thermal sensor. The fully digital Micro80 Gen2 not only supports standardized interfaces (i.e. I2C and HSync/VSync clocking), it also contains a series of improved characteristics, which make it ideal for large-volume applications and for easy integration into assembly processes. ULIS' new Micro80 Gen2 multifunctional thermal sensor offers reliability thanks to the 80x80 pixel ratio. It can distinguish humans from animals or robots in all-weather and lighting conditions, 24/7 -- without compromising privacy. This makes it ideal for occupancy detection in connected buildings, amongst other potential applications.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM® lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. For more information, visit .

ULIS, a subsidiary of Sofradir, specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative thermal image sensors for commercial and defense applications. It enables makers of consumer electronics and infrared equipment to produce low weight, low power consumption and cost-effective thermal cameras in high volume. Founded in 2002, ULIS has grown to become the second largest producer of thermal image sensors (microbolometers). It offers a targeted range of microbolometers that are the key component of many top brands in thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia and North America. ULIS is active in the surveillance, thermography, firefighting, defense and outdoor leisure markets. Hundreds of thousands of its products are used to detect threats and thereby protect property, industrial sites, national borders and commuter systems as well as military personnel in combat zones. Other professionals choose thermal image devices equipped with ULIS' products due to the affordability and quality of ULIS' technology for mainstream commercial applications and the company's expertise. Size, weight, low power consumption and cost reductions drive ULIS innovations, enabling the company to address new trends in smart buildings, road safety and in-cabin comfort of vehicles. ULIS is located in Veurey-Voroize, near Grenoble

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continuing reductions in cash usage and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

