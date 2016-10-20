Acquia Engage Returns This November, Featuring an Unprecedented Lineup of Digital Experience Leaders

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , the digital experience company, today announced keynote speakers, sponsors and sessions for , the premier event for digital experience leaders and practitioners. Executives from global organizations will gather at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel from November 1-3 to share their stories of digital innovation and transformation.

Acquia Engage brings together today's digital leaders to discuss the most pressing challenges, share their strategies for success, and inspire others who are in the midst of their own digital transformations.

Acquia Engage features a . Executive presenters from IBM, GE, Nasdaq, Nestlé, Pfizer, reddit, the Australian Department of Finance, WPP and more will showcase the winning digital strategies that help their organizations think ahead. Featured speakers also include novelist and journalist , whose latest book Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Startup Bubble is a New York Times best seller. The conference's rich agenda features hands-on best practices sessions, technical sessions, organizational strategy sessions, and executive business sessions all focused on helping organizations succeed with their digital initiatives.

"In just a few short weeks, hundreds of digital leaders will converge upon Boston and showcase what happens when the best strategic, creative and technical minds in digital come together in a single place to learn from and be inspired by one another," said Loren Jarrett, Acquia chief marketing officer. "This year's conference will be the best yet. Our agenda features an unprecedented collection of speakers who are achieving true transformation through cloud and open source technologies."

Conference sessions will be delivered in three tracks:

Learn what's moving the needle for the companies that are bringing today's leading digital experiences to life. This track features forward-thinking Acquia customers who will share their lessons learned and helpful insights to be put into action. Topics include:

Transforming Banking in Emerging Economies

The True Story of a Digital Transformation Project

Content & Commerce: Creating Engaging Web Experiences

Discover how they built it with Acquia and Drupal 8 technology. Technical peers share best practices and the secrets to how they did it using Acquia products and Drupal 8. Selected topics include:

Content Meets Context: Acquia Lift Gets a Facelift

From Ideation to Implementation of Personalized Experiences

Decoupled Drupal for your Digital Experience Ecosystem

Learn how others have successfully navigated a path to digital success and aligned their organization behind it. Hear from peers who have helped themselves evolve into an organization that will support the success of their digital initiatives. Selected topics include:

How Drupal Fundamentally Changed Emmis Radio's Business Model

Open Y: Bringing Digital Transformation to the YMCA Brand

City of Boston: Creating a Digital Front Door for City Hall

Acquia Engage once again features world leading collection of agencies, web development companies, system integrators, and technology providers with whom attendees can network in the Acquia Partner Pavilion. Premier sponsors at Acquia Engage include member agencies , , , , and ; , and . Joining these sponsors are digital agency and technology partners including: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and .

This year's agenda also features the inaugural , in which more than 85 sites and experiences are under consideration across 13 categories. The awards celebrate the creative and technical mastery of Acquia partners and customers. Winners will be announced throughout the conference.

Acquia is the leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Forward-thinking organizations rely on Acquia to transform the way they can engage with customers -- in a personal and contextual way, across every device and channel. Acquia provides the agility organizations need to embrace new digital business models and speed innovation and time to market. With Acquia, thousands of customers globally including the BBC, Cisco, Stanford University, and the Australian Government are delivering digital experiences with transformational business impact.

