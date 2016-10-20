A Boarder Familys Guide to Les Menuires

Snowboarding for kids is often forgotten on ski holidays. The family-orientated BK snowpark in Les Menuires will thrill both boarder babies and their parents!

(firmenpresse) - With 600km of pistes and slopes that range from 1,300 to 3,200 metres in height, there is a wealth of winter sport opportunity on offer in the Three Valleys. Chalets in the resort of Les Menuires are a brilliant, best-value base from which to explore the entire area, whether on skis or by board.



In the past, Les Menuires has been seen as the poor sister of Val Thorens when it comes to snowboarding. However, an injection of life into the BK Park on the Becca sector has made the resort an attractive destination for all levels of snowboarder. If youre a family with snowboarding in your blood, youll want to know about the facilities that this Les Menuires snowpark has to offer.



The BK Park



This freestyle snowpark development is aimed at all ages and all stages, making it an ideal place for the family to have fun together on the slopes. And better yet, its free! Ride the speedy Becca chairlift up to the park and have access to three different zones:

Roller Coaster, The Slide and Mini Rodeo.



Roller Coaster

This zone is an excellent area for beginners and lower intermediates to hone their snowboarding skills. Its blue run has two kickers and four rails which include a flat descent, a rainbow and two boxes. Theres also a freestyle area and a boardercross for races against your family members.



The Slide

When youve conquered the Roller Coaster, this zone will offer you a few more challenges. Show what youre made of on two red kickers and four red rails: an S-shaped rail, a flat rail with a drop off, a Wave and a C-shaped rail. A second intermediate boardercross course is also on offer here.



Mini Rodeo

When Mum and Dad have finished sharpening their skills on The Slide, the whole family from tot to grandparent can have fun mastering the tabletops, jumps and small rails in this zone. Another boardercross provides the opportunity to race for the grand title of King or Queen of the Three Valleys! Chalets just along the mountain in Les Bruyères will provide a snug and warm pad for your family to crash in after the days exhaustions.





Freeriding



If the adults of the party fancy leaving the kids behind at the crèche for the afternoon and experience the freeriding opportunities that the Three Valleys has to offer, Les Menuires wont disappoint. The resort boasts a wealth of prime freeriding terrain which is only limited by skill and nerve! Youll find some jaw-dropping terrain at La Masse and Cime de Caron.



If youre a snowboard-loving family looking for cost-effective accommodation in the Three Valleys, chalets in the villages of Les Bruyères and Le Bettaix provide brilliant access to the BK snowpark and the snowboarding opportunities of the wider area.





