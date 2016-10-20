Flying the Rainbow Flag in the Three Valleys

The French ski resort of Les Menuires is proud to be hosting European Gay Ski Week in March 2017, which promises to be 7 days of non-stop skiing and partying!

(firmenpresse) - From 18-25th March 2017, Les Menuires will be playing host to Europes biggest gay winter sports and music festival: European Gay Ski Week. The resort will become a Mecca for gay skiers and snowboarders who want to meet, ski and party with other gay people in a friendly and welcoming environment.



The Skiing



The resort of Les Menuires provides a fantastic, low-cost base from which to explore the whole of the Three Valleys, the largest integrated ski area in the world. Catered chalets here will set you back a fraction of what you might pay in nearby Courchevel or Méribel, making the resort an excellent choice for EGSW. Winter sports enthusiasts will have access to over 600km of ski pistes in breathtaking Alpine surroundings.



The Partying



Of course, European Gay Ski Week is not just about hitting the pistes; the après scene and themed events are going to be epic!



From 4-7pm Sunday to Friday, you can ski straight from the slopes to the après party, hosted by The Global Dance Project. Each day a different European DJ will take to the stage to get the party pumping. You just have time to pop back to your catered chalet for a chance to line your stomach and don your fancy dress outfit before heading back out into town. In the early evening, passholders will be able to use an exclusive shuttle service provided by EGSW to get them to and from their accommodation.



The nightly parties promise to be spectacular. Themed nights will include The Snowball, where youre encouraged to dress in all things WHITE, the Erotica party and the Splash Roma Pool Party, for which the AquaSpa is turned into a wild dance cruise and wet splash paradise! Whatever your style or inclination, these nights promise to thrill.



A Cabaret Lounge will be open throughout the week, offering stupendous shows ranging from drag and burlesque to comedy, music and magic.



The Pads



Our extensive accommodation at the foot of the Bruyères gondola offers room for 12 to 16 people in each of the five linked, catered chalets. Whether youre travelling in a large group or are looking for the chance to meet new people, a catered chalet takes the stress out of cooking and cleaning for yourself while youre on holiday, while offering incredible ski-in, ski-out opportunities and easy access to the town centre.





The Event Pass



EGSW are offering an event pass for the week which offers an array of great deals. It includes:



A discounted rate for the Three Valleys lift pass

Free admission to all club parties and the cabaret lounge

Discounted drinks and a free welcome shot or cocktail at each event

Discounted ski or snowboard equipment hire

Plus more!



So what are you waiting for? European Gay Ski Week is set to be the most fun the slopes of Les Menuires have seen for a long time! Dont miss this opportunity to watch the rainbow flag fly over the Three Valleys.





More information:

http://www.skiamis.com/skideals.htm



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're looking for the best catered chalet in the Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.



PressRelease by

Ski Amis

Date: 10/20/2016 - 15:41

Language: English

News-ID 501822

Character count: 3245

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ski Amis



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease