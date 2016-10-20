Equip Promotional Staffs with Airwheel S8 2 wheel smart self balancing scooter for girls

Usually, business owners are racking their brains to work out promotion package or marketing program.

(firmenpresse) - More often than not, the business owners are racking their brains to work out promotion package or marketing programs to attract more customers. Santa Clause is the most important figure in the Christmas. The managers of supermarkets could create the most attractive Santa Clause to draw more customers eyes. Airwheel gives some creative advices to the business owners to help boost sales during important festivals, for instance the Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter .



There are different versions of promotional staffs in the shopping malls. If the promotional staff is riding Airwheel S8 electric walkcar around to give out gifts, does it sound more attractive? In the highly developed society, promotional staffs also needs to keep up with the pace. Modern commuting vehicles could be introduced to facilitate business owner to attract customers. Such a cool promotional staff will definitely appeal to more people. Therefore, consumers would love to spend money in such a shopping mall. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



How many differences could the S8 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter make? It is a new member in the Airwheel family which could support two riding postures, sitting and standing. Adopting the Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 is simple and faddish in externality. It is an effective assistant to help people get around. The dual motors provide strong power with steady and continuous power output.



Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is mini and could easily and freely goes through even in some corridors. Moving at a suitable speed, it is safe in spaces like shopping malls or supermarkets. S8 doesnt require hands operation, and therefore promotional staffs could distribute gifts with their empty hand. S8 is equipped with an adjustable seat cushion which could deliver the most comfortable riding experience. The job would be made much easier. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





Since Airwheel have been widely applied to different walks of life, S8 sitting-posture electric scooter equipped with a saddle and two wheels is much easier to handle than intelligent unicycles. S8s application to the promotion is deemed to exert great influence on sales.



