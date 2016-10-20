Cogeco Peer 1 Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Canadian Data Centre Operations and Management

2016 IDC MarketScape Report for Data Centre Operations and Management highlights Cogeco Peer 1's space, power and migration capability

, a global provider of secure cloud, network, data centre and managed IT services, has been recognized in the "Leaders Category" in the (September, 2016, IDC#CA40622416).

"Being recognized in this category is a testament to Cogeco Peer 1's ability to help companies meet their strategic needs in terms of innovation and operational effectiveness," said Bertrand Labelle, Vice President, Marketing, Cogeco Peer 1. "Cogeco Peer 1 is delivering value to customers every day with a robust suite of secure, hybrid IT enabled facilities that deliver true operational efficiency for their critical workloads."

The IDC MarketScape assessment recognizes Cogeco Peer 1's data centres, FastFiber Network and hybrid IT solutions, all of which increase the Company's ability to help Canadian organizations migrate from on-premise facilities to third-party data centres and hybrid environments.

The IDC MarketScape found that over the past two years, many organizations have experienced an increased need for data centres, but are reluctant to build and manage these facilities in-house. Instead, Canadian companies have shifted data centre loads to commercial hosting vendors that offer colocation, managed hosting and cloud services.

"Technology leaders are shifting away from corporate-run data centres and placing workloads with commercial providers," said Mark Schrutt, Vice President, Services and Enterprise Applications, IDC Canada. "Cogeco Peer 1 has positioned itself as a leader in the Canadian market and now has one of the strongest sets of data centre and network assets in the country. It works closely with its clients to scale quickly, leverage IT as an enabler rather than an inhibitor of growth, and provides the world-class performance needed to become front-runners in the marketplace."

To read more about Cogeco Peer 1's recognition, download an excerpt of the report , doc #CA40622416, September 2016.

ABOUT IDC MARKETSCAPE

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

ABOUT COGECO PEER 1

Cogeco Peer 1 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) and is a global provider of essential business-to-business products and services, such as colocation, network connectivity, managed hosting, cloud services and managed IT services, that allow customers across Canada, Mexico, the United States and Western Europe to focus on their core business. With 17 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network and more than 50 points-of-presence in North America and Europe combined, Cogeco Peer 1 is a trusted partner to businesses small, medium and large, providing the ability to access, move, manage and store mission-critical data worldwide, backed by superior customer support. For more information visit: .

