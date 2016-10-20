       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Finning to release Q3 2016 results and hold investor call on November 3, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) will release Q3 2016 results on November 3, 2016 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and will hold investor call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). Playback recording will be available at 1-855-669-9658 (access code 0826) until November 10, 2016.

The webcast can be accessed at .

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Contacts:
Finning International Inc.
Mauk Breukels
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(604) 331-4934



