Innovus Pharmaceuticals Supplement Androferti Improves Male Fertility, says top medical expert

When people have trouble conceiving, low sperm count or poor quality sperm is to blame in about 40% of the cases, but better diets and lifestyles, and a supplement from Innovus Pharmaceuticals called Androferti(R), can make a major difference

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- The ("VCRM"), one of the nation's leading fertility centers, today recommends ®, a supplement from San Diego-based , Inc. (OTCQB: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company.

The supplement can be used to help solve the growing issue of male infertility, says , founder and Medical Director of the (VCRM).

When couples have trouble conceiving, the conventional wisdom is that the problem lies with the woman. "But that's true in only about 40% of cases," explains Dr. Sharara. "In another 40% of cases, the problem is male fertility -- low sperm counts and poor quality sperm."

There are also suggesting that sperm counts and quality are declining in the U.S. and around the world, because of diet, , sedentary lifestyles, and other aspects of modern life. "When people do not eat well, or when they are overweight or smoke or take drugs, the sperm suffers," explains Dr. Sharara.

The good news, however, is that male fertility is a treatable problem. The steps to take, Dr. Sharara says, include taking Androferti. Here are his full recommendations:

Stop smoking

Cut back on drinking (and ideally, stopping entirely)

Don't put laptop computers on laps, since that raises the temperature of the testes and damages sperm

When exercising, don't wear tight compression shorts

Take Androferti, which is designed to improve sperm count and quality

"We have tried a number of supplements that claim to improve sperm," explains Dr. Sharara. "Most include an amino acid called that has been shown to increase sperm count and movement."

But the supplements don't all work equally well. The best by far, in VCRM's experience, is Androferti®, which contains a patented formulation containing vitamin C, coenzyme Q10, and vitamin B12, in addition to L-carnitine. "We switched to Androferti® about six months ago, and the improvement we are seeing has been impressive," says Dr. Sharara. "We are seeing more than 50% improvements in sperm count, morphology, and motility. That's also similar to what has been ."

"This is one of the best, if not the best, products on the market," says Dr. Sharara. "I believe it could help couples conceive the children that they so desperately want."

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging commercial stage pharmaceutical company delivering over-the-counter medicines and consumer care products for men's and women's health and respiratory diseases.

For more information, go to

