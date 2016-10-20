B. Braun to Present New Line of Echogenic Peripheral Nerve Block Needles at American Society of Anesthesiologists meeting

Updated Infusomat(R) Space Pump, products designed to reduce bacterial contamination and pre-filled anesthesia syringes from CAPS also to be showcased

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- B. Braun Medical Inc., the market leader in regional anesthesia, will demonstrate the advantages of its new echogenic peripheral nerve block needle technology at this year's American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) meeting Oct. 22-26 at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.

"Our new Ultra 360® needles feature an echogenic 360 degree X-pattern, when combined with a clear coating, reflect more ultrasound waves back to the probe than previous designs," said Brad Lane, Vice President, Critical Care Marketing at B. Braun. "They're designed to provide clear visibility from all sides without compromising puncture characteristics."

The X-pattern can be seen on B. Braun's Stimuplex® Ultra 360, Ultraplex 360® and Contiplex® Ultra 360 needles.

"It's an advancement in regional anesthesia designed to help improve outcomes," Lane said. "Our goal is to be the first choice among anesthesiologists for delivering regional anesthesia safely and effectively."

B. Braun also will launch its neuraxial products with NRFit® connectors at ASA. These new connectors are designed to reduce the risk of cross-connection between applications and reduce medication errors and will replace Luer connectors for neuraxial administration.

ASA attendees can visit booth #2419 to observe a demonstration and to about

B. Braun's regional anesthesia products and training. Visitors to B. Braun's ASA booth also will see demonstrations and learn about the benefits of the following products:

Wireless integration of B. Braun's second-generation, large-volume Infusomat® Space Pump with a healthcare provider's EMR system. AutoCOMPLETE Integrated EMR functions, which include AutoProgramming, AutoDocumentation, and AutoNotifications, represent the highest level of integration all within B. Braun's Synchronized Intelligence Infusion Platform. It's the first wireless integrated technology system for IV pump infusion that is IHE (Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise) certified for all three functions.

New and existing products designed to help reduce bacterial contamination, improve efficiency, and avoid stopcock leaks. Products will include B. Braun's ULTRAPORT zer0 stopcock and ULTRAPORT 4-way stopcock.

A full-line of pre-filled anesthesia syringes from Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS®) with color-coded labels and tamper-evident tip caps, designed to protect each product until it's administered. CAPS, a B. Braun company, performs 100 percent release testing for sterility, potency and endotoxin for all of its pre-filled anesthesia syringes. Every batch is quarantined until passing results are confirmed, helping ensure product meets defined acceptance criteria.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

CAPS is the nation's largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies. A pioneer in the outsourcing of CSPs, CAPS was founded in 1991, and delivers high-quality, same-day, admixture services and solutions to hospitals and outpatient facilities across the nation. CAPS has two 503B Outsourcing Facilities that are registered with the FDA to provide anticipatory compounding services. CAPS also has 22 state licensed 503A regional pharmacies that dispense labeled, patient-specific prescriptions including PN and chemotherapy. To learn more, visit .

