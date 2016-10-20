Healthcare Arrangements: Imperative for New Residents in St Lucia

For anyone moving to St Lucia, getting healthcare organised in advance is very important. Treatment on the island can very expensive.

(firmenpresse) - There is no denying the allure of the stunning island of St Lucia and it is easy to see why people choose it as place to relocate to. For anyone intending on moving to St Lucia, however, getting adequate healthcare in place is paramount. Treatment on the island can be expensive and emergency evacuations are common due to lack of facilities.



The advice is that healthcare must be arranged before you make the move. Although this might seem a daunting prospect, this article is aimed at relieving the worry and helping you be prepared and confident that you have everything sorted before you arrive.



Getting Cover before Relocating



Recent studies have clearly shown that well over half the number of expats do not organise their healthcare before they move. This is not very sensible and experts always advise that anyone moving to St Lucia needs to have adequate insurance in place before they go.



While healthcare is good on the island, when it comes to more serious issues patients are often evacuated to Martinique or to the USA, which can be frighteningly expensive.



Healthcare on the Island



When relocating overseas, concerns about healthcare can be a real worry. That is why it is imperative that you do your research. For anyone moving to St Lucia, it is wise to be aware that there are two well-equipped and well-staffed hospitals on the island, of which Victoria Hospital is the main one. This one, however, is only free to nationals. The other hospital is a private establishment, called Tapion. You really need to have a comprehensive insurance policy up to date and on hand if you are to be treated here.



Visit Your Health Professional



Before moving to St Lucia, it is a good idea to book an appointment with your doctor. A thorough health check will put your mind at rest that you have no ailments lurking in the background. You will of course be given all of the necessary vaccinations that you might be due too.





Threats in St Lucia



No one dreaming of their paradise life in St Lucia wants to hear about the potential dangers and threats and, while it is true that the island is a safe place on the whole, there are a few issues that you need to consider. Dengue Fever is one of the nastiest in the Caribbean, and recently there have been incidences of Chikungunya Virus and Zika Virus too. Information on all of these viruses can be obtained form the National Travel Health Network, but your local GP will also be able to talk to you about them in more depth.



If in the unlikely event that you need emergency medical assistance, you must dial 911. Remember to get in touch with your insurance company as well and find out the ins and outs of pre-payment for private facilities and what your policy covers.





More information:

http://landingsvillas.com/the-opportunity/the-opportunity/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Adam Gobat is a renowned expert on the Caribbean, with a passion for its culture, history, people and places. His indepth local knowledge and wealth of experience regarding property in St Lucia are key to the marketing and sales of the luxury villas and penthouses in The Landings. For anyone considering moving to St Lucia, The Landings is one of most desirable freehold beachfront developments in the Caribbean.

PressRelease by

The Landings

Date: 10/20/2016 - 16:17

Language: English

News-ID 501841

Character count: 3023

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Landings



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease