What To Include When Packing to Move to St Lucia

Moving to St Lucia is an exciting prospect, but what do you take with you? Here are some tips to make your move easier and more organised.

(firmenpresse) - Relocating can be a very exciting prospect, particularly if you have chosen a destination as stunning as the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Knowing what to pack and what to leave behind, however, can involve lots of difficult decisions. Before you move, you have no idea what you will need and what you wont, especially as St Lucia is startlingly different to the UK.



Thankfully, you have a friend here at The Landings who has lots of tips and advice that can help you look forward to a straightforward and organised move to the island.



Finding a Reputable Removals Firm



International removals firms are busy companies, so you really need to find one a few months before you plan on moving to St Lucia. Before they can give you a quote, the company will need to come round to do a pre-move survey.



Apart from that, if you are well prepared, you have the luxury of choosing sea freight over air freight, which is a much more cost effective option. The only issue with the sea freight choice is that it takes longer and you need to be aware that whatever you send, you will be without for a few weeks. This may take some organising with regards to clothes and personal items, but if you are going to make a good saving, then why not?



Keep the Shipment to a Minimum



General advice suggests that you need to be a little bit tough on what you decide to take and what gets left behind. Despite wanting to ship all of your bits and pieces, remember that moving to St Lucia makes for a new start and you are unlikely to want to overcrowd your new home. Bear in mind that there are also some excellent shops on the island that sell authentic Caribbean-style interior items, so the chances are that you will be able to find anything you regret leaving behind out there  and for a good price, too.



Of course, some things you own are expensive and are perhaps one-off pieces that you wont find again. These need to be prioritised in your move. Sentimental goods are also going to have pride of place in the packing boxes. You will want to take your clothes and your electrical goods too. Electrical appliances will all function perfectly well on the island as long as you use the correct adaptor.





Sell What You Dont Need



Things that you have decided not to take with you can be sold. This not only means that you can make other people happy with your items, but it allows you to make some ready cash too. Furniture is something that sells well, and the money you earn could make a contribution to new pieces once you have moved. The good news, as well, is that furniture on St Lucia tends to be cheaper than in the UK.



As long as you consider these tips when you are packing and preparing, you can be moving to St Lucia in a stress free and easy manner.





Adam Gobat is a renowned expert on the Caribbean, with a passion for its culture, history, people and places. His indepth local knowledge and wealth of experience regarding property in St Lucia are key to the marketing and sales of the luxury villas and penthouses in The Landings. For anyone considering moving to St Lucia, The Landings is one of most desirable freehold beachfront developments in the Caribbean.

