(firmenpresse) - Destiny Media Enters Reseller Agreement with Industry Leading Music Distributor The Orchard



Vancouver, BC - October 20, 2016 - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQXB: DSNY) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with The Orchard for representation of the Play MPE® promotional music delivery service to their current and future clients.



The Orchard is a global music, film and video distribution company, which combines a holistic approach to sales and marketing with industry leading technology and operations to empower businesses and creators in the entertainment industry.



Play MPE® offers a premium promotional service for delivering music securely to targeted influencers and we are excited to work with Destiny Media to bring this service to our clients, said Diana Wollach, Director, Corporate & Product Marketing at The Orchard. Were always looking for partnerships that will add value to our label clients business, and were confident Play MPE® will help us accomplish exactly this.



We are happy to partner with The Orchard to provide our Play MPE® services to securely distribute their clients music to decision makers in radio, press, TV, and film. said Steve Vestergaard, Destinys CEO. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to work with a top music distribution company, thus entering into a new distribution channel for our services. This partnership with The Orchard further illustrates the value proposition that both record labels and now media distribution companies are finding with our Play MPE® service.



About The Orchard

The Orchard is a pioneering music, film and video distribution company operating in more than 25 global markets. With a holistic approach to sales and marketing combined with industry-leading technology and operations, The Orchard amplifies reach and revenue across hundreds of digital, physical and mobile outlets around the world. The Orchard streamlines content owners business complexity with an intuitive client dashboard, comprehensive rights management and tailored client support. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry. For further information, please visit www.theorchard.com.





About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.



Destiny Media Technologies provides services that enable content owners to securely display and distribute their audio and video content digitally through the internet. The Company's two major services are Clipstream® and Play MPE®. Clipstream (www.clipstream.com) is an automated high availability self-serve video hosting service built around a proprietary JavaScript playback system. This approach, which is protected by two dozen pending and granted patents, is much more secure and flexible than standard video approaches. Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com) provides a standardized method to securely and cost effectively distributes pre-release music to radio stations and other music industry professionals, before it is ready for sale. It is protected by granted security and watermark patents. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.







Destiny Media Technologies (DSY.V) (DSNY) bietet den Inhabern von Inhalten Dienste, die es diesen ermöglichen, ihre Audio- und Video-Inhalte auf sichere Weise und digitalisiert im Internet zu verbreiten.





