UPDATE - Talent Board Announces 2016 Candidate Experience Awards Silver Sponsors

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and data benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced the 14 companies supporting the North American 2016 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards as Silver Sponsors.

"The Candidate Experience Awards is made possible by the support of companies that share our mission to raise awareness of the need for improved recruiting practices that meet the needs of today's jobseekers, and are eager to help us recognize the employers that demonstrate excellence in this regard," said Elaine Orler, co-founder and chairman of Talent Board and CEO of Talent Function. "As the Awards continue to grow -- in terms of more companies participating and a record number of candidates willing to share their experiences when applying to jobs -- our Silver Sponsors show their dedication to helping employers around the world improve the candidate experience. We are grateful to each of them for helping us make the 2016 Candidate Experience Awards our most successful to date."

Since 2011, the CandE Awards has brought increased attention to candidate experience practices around the world through its three global programs, in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions. The largest program of its kind, the CandE Awards provides employers with access to aggregated candidate experience datasets, collected on an annual basis to help them improve their recruiting practices. Participation in the program continues to grow rapidly year over year, with more than 200,000 candidates surveyed in 2016, compared to 130,000 in the 2015 programs.

The 2016 CandE Awards Silver Sponsors show their commitment to helping employers understand the technologies and strategies that lead to a more positive, transparent and insightful candidate experience from a candidate's first interaction and throughout the application process, interview, disposition and onboarding stages. All leading talent acquisition and recruiting solution providers, these 14 companies are helping to uncover the recruiting best practices and enable employers around the world to continually improve their candidate experience. The 2016 CandE Award Silver Sponsors include:

, a unique compatibility matching system to connect job seekers to their dream jobs;

, helping deliver an awesome onsite candidate interview experience;

, providing software to augment and improve internal Applicant Tracking Systems

, provider of an end-to-end talent relationship platform;

, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) talent acquisition solutions;

, a recognized leader in candidate experience software;

(Motion Recruitment Partners LLC), a leading global provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions;

, a full-service recruitment advertising agency and employee communications agency;

, the leading Recruitment Marketing Platform provider

, providing software development services for the government and commercial sectors to solve their most difficult challenges;

, providing real time candidate satisfaction surveys and advanced analytics that to boost employer brand and candidate experience;

, a next-generation, omni-channel recruitment marketing platform;

, an open online community of talent-minded professionals devoted to advancing the World of Work; and

, an integrated agency offering clients a broad range of creative, marketing, advertising, interactive and consulting services.

With the deadline for completing North American the employer survey and candidate survey rounds of the awards now closed, Talent Board is currently evaluating responses to select the companies that exemplify excellence in candidate experience. The winners will be formally announced at the , taking place during the Recruiting Trends Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Austin Hilton.

Additional information about the 2016 CandE Awards can be found at: .

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at .

Talent Board

